Haley Freeman went 3-for-3 for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs beat Quitman 13-3 in Tuesday night prep softball action.
Emma Freeman was 2-for-4 with a triple, and Brooke Gibson and Katie Smith both doubled. Ava Mosley got the win for Clarkdale, pitching four innings and giving up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.
For Quitman, Lynnzie Kennedy and Jesse Miller both doubled.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 9, NEWTON COUNTY 8
Lanayah Henry went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets edged Newton County Tuesday.
Jeyda Ben finished 2-for-4 for Neshoba Central, while Mauhree Jones and Reese Page doubled and Charmayne Morris tripled.
For Newton County, Brelie Phillips finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Lanie Phillips doubled and walked twice. Tayesia Lewis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Cougars, and Mackenzie Rigdon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MAGEE 16, MERIDIAN 5
Jada Green finished 2-for-4 with a double for Meridian, but the Lady Wildcats lost to Magee Tuesday.
Oaklynne Daughtery was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kenziyah Carlisle also had two RBIs for the Lady Wildcats.
WEST LAUDERDALE 14, NORTHEAST JONES 0
Breelyn Cain tossed four perfect innings for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights shut out Northeast Jones Tuesday.
Cain finished the night with 10 strikeouts, and the game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. Courtney Lewis and Kacey Williams were both 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale, and Williams also doubled. Carson Mott was 3-for-3 with a double, Victoria Irby finished 2-for-3, and McKinley Maxwell and Keleigh Moore also doubled for the Lady Knights.
ENTERPRISE 11, WAYNE COUNTY 5
The Lady Bulldogs had seven players hit doubles as they beat Wayne County Tuesday.
Harley Morland was 2-for-4 with a double, Kylee Dewitt finished 3-for-4 with a double and Catherine Stroud went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Emma Hill was 2-for-4 with a double, and Camry Johnson, Delaney Perry and Chloe Litchfield all doubled as well.
Anna Claire Brewer finished 2-for-4, and Kate Brannan was 2-for-5.
Starter Abby Godwin picked up the win, pitching five innings and giving up five runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out two. Morland pitched the final two innings and struck out two while not allowing any runs.
