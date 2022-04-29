A five-run first inning set the tone for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat St. Patrick 9-1 Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs at Clarkdale.
Houston Wedgeworth finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Clarkdale, and Walker Swearingen went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jake Williams drove in a run, as did Drake Collum and Luke Williams, and T.J. Gordon finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Cal Culpepper tossed six innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six, and he also finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored at the plate. Cade Hopkins pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Clarkdale, striking out two.
“I thought we played a complete game,” Clarkdale head coach Scott Gibson said. “Cal always gave us a chance, and we had the big first inning where we scored a lot of runs, and we just swung it well all the way through the lineup and played good defense.”
After offensive struggles early in the season, Clarkdale has scored 10, five and nine runs in each of its first three playoff games.
“We had a rough week earlier in the season, and ever since then we’ve started making progress, so we’re really starting to hit out stride offensively and getting a lot of good swings off of good pitches, so I’m really proud of them.”
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 6, WEST MARION 4
Tyson Marlow got the win as a reliever and also had an RBI for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers edged West Marion in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Friday at home.
Starer Natan Wilson lasted five innings for the Tigers and got a no decision, while Marlow pitched 1 2/3 innings. Logan Flaskamp collected two hits for Southeast Lauderdale, and Will Wood also drove in a run for the Tigers.
MOOREVILLE 10, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 0
The bats went cold for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans were shut out in five innings Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Caden Pearsell had a hit and a walk for Northeast Lauderdale, and Jake McElroy, Mitchell Butler and Nick McCoy each collected a hit for the Trojans.
PURVIS 4, NEWTON COUNTY 3
Newton County took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Purvis answered with three runs to walk it off against the Cougars Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Braxton May had a double and two RBIs for Newton County, and Wilson Jackson also drove in a run. Gage Hollingsworth, Tyson Wood, Hayden Amis, Cade Mangum and Cooper Lewis each had one hit for the Cougars.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 6, LAKE CORMORANT 1
Reid Hall was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run for Neshoba Central as the Rockets took Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday at home.
Bryceton Spencer went 2-for-3 for Neshoba Central, and Demarkez West had a double and an RBI. Will Williams and Jordan Davis also had one RBI each for the Rockets.
Jesse Hancock got the win, pitching five innings and giving up an unearned run on two hits while striking out seven. Sanders Griffis pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing only one hit.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 3A Second Round
Game 1: Seminary 9, Enterprise 4
MHSAA Class 4A Second Round
Game 1: Greene County 9, Quitman 4
Prep Softball
NEWTON COUNTY 11, STONE 5
Brelie Phillips went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Newton County as the Lady Cougars rolled past Stone Friday in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs in Decatur.
Casey Dube was 2-for-4 for Newton County, and Katelyn Jackson had a triple and an RBI, while Maeli Ben hit a home run and drove in three runs. Natalie Lampton finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Cougars.
Shae Jimmie got the win on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings and surrendering five runs, three earned, on three hits while striking out three. Mandarie Leach pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out three.
WEST LAUDERDALE 3, CORINTH 1
Breelyn Cain had a 13-strikeout performance for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights took Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 4A second-round series Friday at Corinth.
Cain pitched all seven innings and yielded an unearned run on three hits. Addison Cornish went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Keleigh Moore was 2-for-3 with an RBI for West Lauderdale.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 12, LAKE CORMORANT 0
Lanayah Henry pitched four perfect innings for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets won Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday in Philadelphia.
Henry finished with eight strikeouts, and the game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. Tenly Grisham hit a double for the Lady Rockets and scored three times, and Sa’Nya Jackson had a triple and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Mauhree Jones and Hamaya Fielder each drove in a run for Neshoba Central.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 3A Second Round
Game 1: Enterprise 9, St. Patrick 0
MHSAA Class 2A Second Round
Game 1: Raleigh 6, Union 5 (nine innings)
