Victoria Irby finished 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights won 14-5 at Clarkdale in Thursday evening prep softball action.
Kenleigh Moore and Raegan Brady each had a double and two hits, and McKinley Maxwell and Carsyn Mott also doubled for West Lauderdale. Addison Cornish finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Maxwell got the win, pitching five innings and giving up five runs, two earned, on one hit and eight walks while striking out one. Breelyn Cain pitched the final three innings for the save, striking out eight.
For Clarkdale, Mallory Meadows had the lone hit, and she also walked twice, as did Alana Nixon. Brooke Gibson, Emma Freeman, McKenzie Lundy and Ava Mosley also drew walks for the Lady Bulldogs.
ENTEPRISE 13, NEWTON COUNTY 3
Delaney Perry was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Newton County in five innings Thursday at home.
Harley Morland finished 2-for-3 with a double for the Lady Bulldogs, and Catherine Stroud also doubled. Abby Goodwin got the win, tossing five innings and surrendering three runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out six.
For Newton County, Casey Dube, Mandarie Leach, Kolbie Wansley and Natalie Lampton each collected a hit.
QUITMAN 18, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 17
A walkoff single by Aaliyah Nixon propelled the Lady Panthers to a one-run win Thursday at home against Southeast Lauderdale.
Nixon also homered and finished 2-for-5, and Lynnzie Kennedy was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Quitman. Jesse Miller and Kailey Reynolds both finished 3-for-5 with a double. Madison Deadman and Ny’asia Arrington each collected two hits for the Lady Panthers.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Bre Ruffin went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Kayde Lee and Mattie Lee each collected two hits for the Lady Tigers, while Mattie Lee and Katie Moulds both doubled.
