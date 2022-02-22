Casey Dube went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Newton County as the Lady Cougars beat Southeast Lauderdale 14-0 in Tuesday prep softball action at Southeast Lauderdale.
Brelie Phillips finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Cougars, while Lexi Addy, Katelyn Jackson and Mandarie Leach all had doubles. Jackson also drove in three runners.
Leach got the win, pitching three innings and giving up just three hits while striking out five. Natalie Lampton and Addy each pitched a scoreless inning for Newton County.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Bre Ruffin, Emily Murray, Madalyn Goodman and Chandler Lucas each had a hit.
CLARKDALE 3, WAYNE COUNTY 2
Mallory Meadows went 2-for-3 for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs edged Wayne County Tuesday evening at Clarkdale.
Kaela Edmonds got the win, pitching eight innings and giving up five hits and one unearned run while striking out two. Emma Freeman finished 3-for-4 for Clarkdale.
ENTERPRISE 2, QUITMAN 1
Harley Morland got the win for Enterprise, pitching seven innings and giving up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 13 as the Lady Bulldogs topped Quitman Tuesday at Enterprise.
Camry Johnson had a double and a run scored for Enterprise, while Delaney Perry and Reagan Winstead had RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Quitman, Sydney Myrick went 2-for-3 with a home run, and she also pitched six innings, giving up three hits and two runs.
