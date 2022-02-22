Cal Culpepper had a home run, and Houston Wedgeworth drove in two runs and got the win on the mound as Clarkdale edged Newton County 7-4 in Tuesday night prep baseball action for the Bulldogs’ home opener.
Wedgeworth pitched three innings, giving up four runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out four. Jake Williams got the save for the Bulldogs, striking out three and surrendering just one hit and one walk. Colson Thompson had an RBI for Clarkdale.
For Newton County, eighth grader Hayden Amis finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Griffin Bailey and Braxton May both drove in runs as well.
WEST LAUDERDALE 3, NESHOBA CENTRAL 2
Gray Alexander hit a walkoff RBI single for West Lauderdale as the Knights edged Neshoba Central Tuesday at home.
Cade Kennedy and Cannon Graham both had two hits for West Lauderdale, with Graham, Commondre Cole and Bradon Epting all hitting doubles for the Knights. Dylan Brown pitched give innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk while striking out nine. Ian Herrington pitched three innings in relief for the Knights, striking out five.
For Neshoba Central, Reid Hall pitched five innings and surrendered an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out 12. He also had a home run and two RBIs for the Rockets.
LAMAR 5, PATRICIAN ACADEMY 1
Ty Wiggins got the win for the Raiders, tossing seven innings of one-run ball as Lamar beat Patrician Academy Tuesday at home.
Wiggins struck out seven and gave up just two hits and a walk. John Powell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Wyatt Bond and Lawson Goodman both doubled.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 6, QUITMAN 5
Tyson Marlow got the win on the mound for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers edged Quitman Tuesday on the road.
Quitman scored the game’s first five runs before the Tigers were able to mount a comeback. Will Wood finished 3-for-4 with two steals for Southeast Lauderdale and also scored the game-winning run, and Mason Grogan also had multiple hits for the Tigers.
