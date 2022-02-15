Southeast Lauderdale led Seminary 15-10 at the end of one, and that was the closest the Bulldogs would keep up with the Tigers Tuesday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Demondre Graham had another big night for Southeast Lauderdale with 23 points as the Tigers overcame a sluggish start to win 83-29 and advance to Saturday’s second-round contest.
The Tigers were fresh off Friday’s 61-59 win against Morton in the Region 5-3A championship game — in which Graham finished with 24 points and hit the game-winner — and head coach Centel Truman said his players shook off the emotions of Friday’s victory and took care of business in Tuesday’s contest.
“I was a little worried about having a hangover after winning the district championship,” Truman admitted. “We started off sluggish, but the guys fought hard and came back, and we picked the intensity up, so I was proud of the effort they displayed tonight.”
Demontae Robinson finished with 12 points for Southeast Lauderdale, which led 44-18 at the half. Eli Walker scored 10 points for the Tigers. As a team, Southeast Lauderdale (15-10) hit eight 3s.
“We’re unproven,” Truman said. “We have a chance to do some great things. I told my kids we have to be 1-0 five times to get to where we want to be, and we’re 1-0 now (in the playoffs), so now we have to go 1-0 four more times, and we have to let this one go and focus on Saturday.”
The Tigers will play the winner of Hazlehurst vs. Tylertown in Saturday’s second-round matchup.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 5A Playoffs — First Round
Vicksburg 65, Neshoba Central boys 56
MHSAA Class 4A Playoffs — First Round
Greenwood 87, Choctaw Central boys 86 (OT)
Gentry 92, Northeast Lauderdale boys 62
Raymond 92, Newton County boys 47
Quitman girls 35, South Pike 32
Newton County girls 45, Lanier 39
Choctaw Central girls 67, Greenwood 36
MHSAA Class 3A Playoffs — First Round
Crystal Springs 77, Enterprise boys 52
St. Andrew’s 63, Clarkdale boys 45
Union girls 55, Seminary 29
St. Andrew’s 52, Southeast Lauderdale girls 26
Enterprise girls 42, Crystal Springs 37
MHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — First Round
Pelahatchie 70, Kemper County boys 62
Scott Central 64, Philadelphia boys 46
Newton boys 96, Pisgah 47
Velma Jackson 52, Philadelphia girls 51
Kemper County girls 58, Pelahatchie 30
