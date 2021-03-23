Meridian High School held a 4-3 lead going into the top of the seventh, but Petal erupted for eight runs in the inning to take an 11-4 win against the Wildcats Monday night at Q.V. Sykes Field.
D’Marion Terrell was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk for MHS, and Tyler Grace finished 2-for-4. Wildcats starter Caleb Arrington pitched five innings and surrendered two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two.
CLARKDALE 7, RALEIGH 0
Houston Wedgeworth surrendered just two hits while striking out 18 for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs blanked Raleigh Monday.
Wedgeworth pitched all seven innings to pick up the win, and he also had an RBI at the plate. Cal Culpepper was 1-for-1 wit a double, two walks and two RBIs for Clarkdale, and Colson Thompson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 12, GOLDEN TRIANGLE 2
Lathan Rich was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Russell Christian Academy rolled past the Golden Triangle Knights Monday.
Riley Reynolds and Cade Moody were both 2-for-4, and Moody also doubled for RCA. Kyle Ingram had a double and an RBI for the Warriors.
Ingram picked up the win in just two innings of work, surrendering no hits or walks and striking out two. Moody, Destin Lea and John Benny Jones combined to pitch the next three innings in which RCA only surrendered two runs, one earned. The game was called after the fifth due to the mercy rule.
WINSTON ACADEMY 15, LAMAR 6
Evan Garrett was 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs, but Lamar dropped a Tuesday afternoon contest against Winston Academy.
Ross Polizzi went 2-for-3 with two walks, and Eli Huebner finished 2-for-4 with a double. Polizzi started for Lamar and pitched four innings, giving up three hits and four walks while striking out six. All five runs scored against him were unearned.
NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY 7, KEMPER ACADEMY 6
Newton County Academy trailed Kemper Academy 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning Monday, but a four-run frame capped off by a walkoff single by Leyton Porter gave the Generals a 7-6 win.
Ryan Moore doubled for NCA, and Jax Porter finished 2-for-4, while Leyton Porter went 2-for-3.
For Kemper Academy, Dylan Williamson was 3-for-4, and Brody Barefield and Kix Wilson each had two RBIs.
NORTHEAST JONES 15, QUITMAN 0
JC Robinson and Joshua Jackson were the only Panthers to collect a hit as Quitman was shut out by Northeast Jones Tuesday afternoon.
