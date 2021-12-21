The Lamar boys had three players score in double figures Tuesday as the Raiders won big against Southern Academy 77-45 in day two of the Lamar Christmas basketball tournament.
Ross Polizzi hit a pair of 3s and finished with 25 points for the Raiders, who led 49-24 at the half. Addison Clodfelter sank four 3-pointers and tallied 18 points for Lamar, while Thad Ransier scored 12 points. Cooper Gordy and Spence Hanegan each scored eight points for the Raiders.
“I thought we played really well,” Lamar boys basketball coach Seth Cheatham said. “The offense obviously came out fast tonight, and at halftime we had about 47 shot attempts, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get as many shots as we can. Defensively we were great for the most part, so overall a pretty good game.”
The win pits Lamar against St. Patrick for Wednesday’s championship game, and Cheatham said he’s wary of the Fighting Irish’s Dandy Dozen player, 6-foot-5 Nick Krass.
“They have one of the best teams that I’ve seen so far and the best guy I’ve probably seen all year (in Krass),” Cheatham said. “Then you have his brother (Matthew Krass at 6-foot-3), and they also have some size. They play hard, and their defense is tough. This is probably one of the better teams we’ll face all year.”
Lamar rose to 8-7 on the season with Tuesday’s win.
LAMAR GIRLS 38, NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY 30
Sarah Dudley Reed had a double-double for Lamar as the Lady Raiders edged Newton County Academy Tuesday in day two of the Lamar Christmas tournament.
Reed finished with 11 points for Lamar, and Aryah Grace had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders, while Reece Shaffer tallied seven points. Lamar led 20-18 at the half.
“We played really well (Monday) night and not very well tonight,” Lamar girls basketball coach Joe Miller said. “This is one you just wipe off and go on to the next one, but hey, as the saying goes, ‘An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.’”
For NCA, Cayden Alexander his three 3s and finished with 11 points.
The win advances Lamar to the championship round, in which the Lady Raiders (11-7) will face Union, a team to which Lamar lost on the road earlier this season.
“They start five seniors and work well together,” Miller said. “We showed our youthfulness when we went up there, but we’ll be on our floor, so we expect to play well and hopefully have a good game.”
LAMAR GIRLS 73, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 16
Aryah Grace scored 30 points and pulled in 19 rebounds for Lamar as the Lady Raiders rolled past Southeast Lauderdale Monday in their opening game of the Lamar Christmas tournament.
Sarah Dudley Reed finished with 19 points and had 12 rebounds and five blocks for Lamar, while Erica Smith chipped in with 12 points. The Lady Raiders led 49-14 at the half.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Ki’Miyah Williams had a team-high seven points.
LAMAR BOYS 65, PATRICIAN ACADEMY 44
Ross Polizzi had 18 points for Lamar as it beat Patrician Academy Monday evening in the Raiders’ opening game of the Lamar Christmas tournament.
Spence Hanegan scored 17 points for Lamar, while Thad Ransier finished with 14 points and Addison Clodfelter had nine points.
