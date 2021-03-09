Jaliyah Davis was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBIs as Meridian beat Newton 15-1 Tuesday.
Jada Green and Kamya Dunn were both 2-for-3, while Zyon Moffite and Kayla Stancil both finished 2-for-2. Emily Gowdy had a double.
WEST LAUDERDALE 23, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 2
Carsyn Mott and Breelyn Cain were both 3-for-4 for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights won big at Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday.
Mott also homered, and Cain hit a double. Courtney Lewis was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Raegan Brady finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs. Kayla Horton and Keleigh Moore also doubled for West Lauderdale.
McKinley Maxwell got the win, giving up two unearned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. The game was called after the third inning due to the mercy rule.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Braylen Tingle, Hailee Backus, Ane-Elise Baty, Kaley Price and Diamond Harris each collected hits.
CLARKDALE 11, RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 1
Ava Mosley struck out nine for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs beat Russell Christian Tuesday.
Mosley pitched four innings for Clarkdale, giving up one run on two hits and four walks. Mallory Meadows pitched a scoreless fifth inning and struck out one.
At the plate, Meadows finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Emma Freeman and Katie Smith both hit triples. Laikyn Wilson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 22, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 2
Tenly Grisham was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, and Elleigh Willis got the win in five innings as Neshoba Central won big against Choctaw Central Monday.
Willis gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six to get the win, and she also hit a double and drove in three runs. Kylee Thompson was 2-for-2 with a double for the Lady Rockets, and Kylie Posey went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
For Choctaw Central, Leia Phillips and Ciji Vaughn each had an RBI.
ENTERPRISE 9, MIZE 4
Harley Morland was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and got the win on the mound for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs beat Mize Monday.
Chloe Litchfield finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Kylee Dewitt went 3-for-5, while Harley Morland and Camry Johnson were both 2-for-4. Morland pitched seven innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out three.
