Jake Williams was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs edged Neshoba Central 7-6 in Thursday night prep baseball action.
Cal Culpepper and Houston Wedgeworth both doubled and drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Wedgeworth got the win on the mound, giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out eight. Cal Culpepper got the save in an inning of work, striking out one.
Reid Hall had a double for the Rockets, while Azaylon Hickman and Demarkez West both had two RBIs for Neshoba Central.
LAMAR 9, PRENTISS CHRISTIAN 0
Lamar scored five runs in the first innings and four runs in the second to shut out Prentiss Christian Thursday.
Evan Garrett and Zane Pritchard both doubled for Lamar, and Liam Gilbert finished 2-for-3. Garrett and Baker Whitcomb each had two RBIs.
Eli Huebner got the win, pitching a scoreless first inning and striking out three. Garrett pitched the next two innings, striking out six. The game was called after the third inning due to the mercy rule.
WEST MARION 11, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 4
Hayes Hinson had a home run, a walk and two RBIs, but the Trojans couldn’t keep up with West Marion Wednesday at East Central Community College.
Dalton Nelson went 2-for-2 for the Trojans, and Ben Carpenter had a double and an RBI.
