Cal Culpepper was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat Southeast Lauderdale 10-6 Friday to capture the MHSAA Region 5-3A title in prep baseball action.
Austin Freeman went 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs, and Gavin Moffett finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Houston Wedgeworth got the win on the mound, pitching 6 1/3 innings and giving up five runs, three earned, on five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Walker Swearingen got the final two outs in the seventh inning for the Bulldogs, giving up an unearned run.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Mason Grogan went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Will Wood finished 2-for-4 and scored three times, and Stephen Mimbs went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, WEST LAUDERDALE 6
Ramie Harrison hit a walkoff home run for Neshoba Central as the Rockets edged West Lauderdale 7-6 Tuesday.
Reid Hall led off the bottom of the seventh with a double before Harrison’s blast. Harrison finished 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs, while Hall went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Rhett Stovall got the win in relief, pitching the top of the seventh and giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits.
For West Lauderdale, Brandon Epting, Jackson Parker and Mason Willis each doubled.
MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS 15, LAMAR 1
Eli Huebner and John Powell both doubled for Lamar, but the Raiders lost to Magnolia Heights Tuesday in the first round of MAIS postseason action.
Ross Polizzi and Will Morris also collected hits for the Raiders.
NEWTON COUNTY ACADEMY 12, MARVELL ACADEMY 1
Austin Upton tossed a no-hitter for the Generals as Newton County Academy beat Marvell Academy in the first round of MAIS postseason play.
Upton pitched all six innings, giving up an unearned run and walking two while striking out 12. Upton was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored.
Lee Hollingsworth finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Ryan Moore went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Garrett Loper was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
