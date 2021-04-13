A two-run sixth inning and three-run seventh inning propelled Choctaw Central past West Lauderdale 5-2 in Tuesday evening prep fast-pitch action.
Ciji Vaughn had a double for the Lady Warriors, while Tyra Billy finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Tayla Willis drove in two runs for Choctaw Central with a single in the sixth inning.
Neera Bell got the win on the mound, giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits and four walks while striking out four.
For West Lauderdale, Courtney Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double, and Kayla Horton was also 2-for-4.
NEWTON COUNTY 12, MENDENHALL 0
Newton County remained undefeated in April and improved to 19-4 on the season with a 12-0 win against Mendenhall Tuesday.
Mandarie Leach got the win in four innings pitched, giving up just two hits while striking out four, and she was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs.
Lanie Phillips finished 2-for-2 with a triple for Newton County, and Casey Dube was also 2-for-2. Maeli Ben finished 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, and Shae Jimmie also doubled. Z Bell drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 19, CLEVELAND CENTRAL 0
The Lady Rockets improved to 19-0 on the season with a 15-1 win against Cleveland Central Tuesday.
AnnaLeigh Jones finished 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for the Lady Rockets, and Elleigh Willis drove in three runs as well. Tenly Grisham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Charmayne Morris finished 3-for-3.
Willis got the win, pitching three innings and giving up one run on one hit while striking out six. Lanayah Henry pitched a scoreless fourth inning with a strikeout before the game was called due to the mercy rule.
ENTERPRISE 10, TAYLORSVILLE 0
Abby Godwin pitched a shutout for Enterprise as the Lady Bulldogs blanked Taylorsville Tuesday.
Godwin gave up just two hits while striking out five in six innings of work, and Kate Brannan and Chloe Litchfield were both 2-for-4 for Enterprise at the plate. Litchfield had a home run and two RBIs, and Brannan also had two RBIs, while Delaney Perry and Anna Claire Brewer both doubled for the Lady Bulldogs.
