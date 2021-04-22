Cal Culpepper continued to haunt Southeast Lauderdale Thursday, hitting a walkoff double in the eighth inning as Clarkdale edged the Tigers 5-4 in Thursday night prep baseball action.
Three days after going 2-for-3 and hitting a two-run, seventh-inning home run against the Tigers to help Clarkdale secure the Region 5-3A championship, Culpepper was 3-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and two runs scored for the Bulldogs Thursday night. He also started and pitched five innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits and one walk while striking out nine but got a no-decision.
Clarkdale trailed 4-1 going into the sixth inning before scoring two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to send the game into extras. Walker Swearingen got the win, giving up no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Jayden Creel went 3-for-4 with a double and started on the mound, pitching 5 2/3 innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out four.
MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS 12, LAMAR 0
Lamar managed just six hits as it lost the second game of its first-round matchup against Magnolia Heights in the MAIS playoffs Thursday, ending the Raiders’ season.
Ross Polizzi, Eli Huebner, Zane Pritchard, Ty Herrington, Baker Whitcomb and John Powell each collected a hit for Lamar.
NCA 12, MARVELL ACADEMY 0
Jax Porter was dominant on the mound for Newton County Academy as the Generals completed the sweep of Marvell Academy Thursday in the first round of the MAIS postseason.
Porter had a no-hitter and struck out 11 while only walking one, holding Marvell to no hits for the duration of the series following Austin Upton’s no-hitter Tuesday.
At the plate, Upton, Micah Garrison and Garrett Loper each finished 2-for-3, and Upton and Loper both doubled, as did Leyton Porter.
