Breelyn Cain pitched a shutout for the Lady Knights, allowing just one hit, as West Lauderdale blanked Enterprise 8-0 in Thursday evening prep softball action in Collinsville.
Cain issued no walks and struck out 12 in seven innings pitched, and West Lauderdale head coach Austin Buchanan said Thursday’s performance showcased what Cain is capable of doing anytime she pitches.
“She pitches well,” Buchanan said. “She competes for all 21 outs, and she gets after it — and we play defense behind her. When she’s on the mound, she’s a game-changer.”
Cain said her game plan was simple: lots of breaking balls.
“A lot of curveballs, and my screw ball was pretty good, too,” Cain said.
Courtney Lewis finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for West Lauderdale, while Kayla Horton finished with two RBIs. Enterprise’s Kate Brannan was the only Lady Bulldog to collect a hit.
MERIDIAN 13, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 12
Oaklynne Daughtery hit a grand slam for Meridian High School as the Lady Wildcats edged Northeast Lauderdale in eight innings Thursday night at Northeast Park.
Jaliyah Davis finished 2-for-3 with three walks and three RBIs for MHS, and Jada Green was 2-for-3. Kenziyah Carlisle had the walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth to win it for the Lady Wildcats.
WAYNE COUNTY SWEEPS QUITMAN
Wayne County won both games of a doubleheader against Quitman Thursday, 15-5 and 8-4.
In the first game, Lynnzie Kennedy was 2-for-3 for the Lady Panthers, and Aaliyah Nixon had a double. In the second game, Kinley Stewart finished 3-for-4 with a double, while Nixon and Katie Strickland were both 2-for-3.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 5, LAKE 3
Elleigh Willis got the win for the Lady Rockets as they edged Lake Thursday.
Willis surrendered three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three for Neshoba Central, and she also had a hit and a walk at the plate. Charmayne Morris tripled for the Lady Rockets, and Tenly Grisham, AnnaLeigh Jones, Kylee Thompson, Lanayah Henry and Kylie Posey also collected hits.
NORTHWEST RANKIN 13, NEWTON COUNTY 8
Lanie Phillips went 2-for-4 with a triple for the Lady Cougars, but Northwest Rankin edged Newton County Thursday.
Casey Dube was 3-for-3 for Newton County, while Maeli Ben finished 2-for-4.
