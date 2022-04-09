Clarkdale got a key Region 5-3A win against Enterprise Friday 7-6 and fell to South Jones 12-6 Saturday in weekend prep baseball action.
Friday against Enterprise, Cal Culpepper finished 2-for-3 with a triple for Clarkdale, and Colson Thompson hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to drive in two runs and seal the win for the home Bulldogs. Thompson finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Walker Swearingen picked up the win for Clarkdale Friday, pitching 4 2/3 innings and giving up six runs, four earned, on eight hits while striking out seven. T.J. Gordon pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out four.
For Enterprise, Trace Roy went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Jonathan Wilkins finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored, while Clark Galyean was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jonathan Jackson drove in two runs and went 3-for-4 for the visiting Bulldogs, and Joseph Cole Blackwell walked twice and drove in two runs.
Saturday against South Jones, Jake Williams finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Swearingen hit a double and went 2-for-4. Gordon also drove in two runs for Clarkdale.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 10, UNION 0
Jacob Hosteler doubled twice for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers took a Region 5-3A win against Union Friday.
Steve Mimbs was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Southeast Lauderdale, and Camden Cooper went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Will Wood drove in a run and finished 3-for-4. Nathan Wilson picked up the win for the Tigers, tossing a six-inning no-hitter while striking out 10 and only walking two.
Union rebounded with a 20-10 win against Raleigh Saturday. Kaleb Casey had a triple and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored for the Yellowjackets. Brylen Edmonson was 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Jacob Freeman also doubled. Kolton Cockerham finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Riley Martin went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
KOSCIUSKO 10, WEST LAUDERDALE 6
Cannon Graham doubled and drove in two runs, and Brett Busbea had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights, but West Lauderdale dropped a Region 4-4A contest against Kosciusko Friday.
Gray Alexander finished 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale, and Jackson Parker went 2-for-2, while Graham finished 2-for-4. Busbea took the loss on the mound, pitching three innings and giving up nine runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out five. Caden Boswell pitched the final three innings, striking out four and surrendering an unearned run. West Lauderdale committed seven errors on defense.
LAMAR 11, ST. ANDREW’S 1
Eli Huebner tripled twice, drove in four runs and went 3-for-4 for the Raiders as they run-ruled St. Andrew’s Episcopal Saturday in five innings.
Liam Gilbert drove in two runs for the Raiders, and Lawson Goodman doubled and had two RBIs. Sean Auzenne went 2-for-3, and John Powell doubled and scored twice.
Ehven Bell got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and giving up one run on four hits while striking out four.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 7, QUITMAN 6
Mitchell Butler went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Trojans as they edged Quitman Saturday.
Jake McElroy doubled and scored twice for the Trojans, and Chance Guisgond was 2-for-3 with a double. Will Garrett went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Northeast Lauderdale.
For Quitman, Kade Hamrick went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Josh Jackson finished 2-for-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.