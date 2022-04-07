Ross Polizzi was 2-for-2 with a grand slam and five RBIs for Lamar as the Raiders run-ruled Leake Academy 14-2 in five innings in Thursday night prep baseball action at Lamar.
Lawson Goodman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runes scored for Lamar, and Ty Wiggins was 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Eli Huebner walked twice and scored twice, and Wyatt Bond finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Ty Herrington got the win for the Raiders, pitching all five innings and giving up two runs on two hits while striking out four.
Prep Softball
NEWTON COUNTY 14, QUITMAN 1
Shae Jimmie had an excellent game both on the mound and in the batter’s box for Newton County as it defeated Quitman in four innings in Thursday night prep softball action.
Jimmie got the win, giving up an unearned run on four hits while striking out eight for the Lady Cougars in four innings of work. The game was called after the fourth due to the mercy rule. At the plate, Jimmie doubled and went 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Katelyn Jackson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Newton County, and Maeli Ben doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars. Mandarie Leach also had two RBIs for Newton County.
For Quitman, Madison Dearman was 2-for-2 with a double.
KOSCIUSKO 7, WEST LAUDERDALE 6
Victoria Irby was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for West Lauderdale, but Kosciusko walked it off in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge the Lady Knights Thursday.
McKinley Maxwell finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Breelyn Cain doubled and drove in a run. Cain suffered the loss on the mound, pitching 7 1/3 innings and striking out 10 while giving up five earned runs. West Lauderdale committed three errors on defense.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 12, LEAKE CENTRAL 0
Lauren Frazier pitched four shutout innings, striking out two, for Choctaw Central as the Lady Warriors run-ruled Leake Central Thursday.
Leia Phillips was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and Kodi Jimmie finished 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Kayla Willis doubled and went 2-for-3 for Choctaw Central, and Tyra Billy doubled twice and scored twice.
