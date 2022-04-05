Alanee Wheeler got the win, pitching seven dominant innings for Union as the Lady Yellowjackets won 9-2 at Southeast Lauderdale in Monday evening prep basketball action.
Wheeler surrendered two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out six for Union, and she was also 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. DD Hunter finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Tiara Campbell went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
For Southeast Lauderdale, Claire Sullivan had a double, an RBI and scored a run.
MERIDIAN 17, NEWTON 0
Jazlynn Sulton pitched a three-inning perfect game and also hit a grand slam for Meridian High School as the Lady Wildcats shut out Newton Monday.
Sulton struck out six in three innings, and the game was called after the third due to the mercy rule. She was also 2-for-2 with a triple and five RBIs in addition to the grand slam.
Oaklynne Daugherty went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Brandi Morris hit a triple and drove in a run for Meridian. Kayla Stancil finished with with three RBIs.
WEST LAUDERDALE 15, LEAKE CENTRAL 0
Addison Cornish hit a home run and finished with two RBIs for West Lauderdale in its three-inning win against Leake Central Monday.
Keleigh Moore had a double for the Lady Knights, and Carsyn Mott hit a triple. Raegan Brady finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Victoria Irby and Breelyn Cain each drove in two runs.
Cain got the win in three perfect innings, striking out eight. The game was called after the third due to the mercy rule.
ENTERPRISE 4, CLARKDALE 2
Abby Godwin got the win for Enterprise, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out six, as the home Lady Bulldogs edged Clarkdale Monday.
Delaney Perry had a triple and an RBI, and Anna Claire Brewer and Meredith Dearman each drove in a run for Enterprise.
For Clarkdale, Brooke Gibson finished 2-for-3, and Ava Mosley was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Emma Freeman also drove in a run for the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Prep Baseball
MERIDIAN 8, OAK GROVE 5
Tylan Cole finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Meridian as the Wildcats used a four-run sixth inning to beat Oak Grove Monday at Q.V. Sykes for the first time in eight seasons.
Tyler Grace went 2-for-3 a double and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, and Peryn Bland was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Bland got the win, pitching all seven innings and giving up five runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out eight.
Meridian improved to 13-11 on the season.
CLARKDALE 1, ENTERPRISE 0
Southern Miss commit Cal Culpepper picked up the win with seven strong innings as Clarkdale edged Enterprise Monday on the road.
Culpepper gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out 11, and he was also 1-for-1 at the plate. Colson Thompson, Jake Williams, Drake Collum and Kaleb Clark each had a hit for the visiting Bulldogs, and Clarkdale scored its lone run in the top of the seventh inning when Eli Swearingen scored on an error.
For Enterprise, Trace Roy and Joseph Cole Blackwell each had a hit. John Carter Kennedy took the loss on the mound despite a strong performance, pitching seven innings and yielding an unearned run on five hits while striking out four.
LAMAR 5, LEAKE ACADEMY 2
Eli Huebner picked up the win with six strong innings for Lamar as the Raiders beat Leake Academy Monday on the road.
Huebner surrendered two runs on three hits while striking out 11, and John Powell pitched a scoreless seventh inning, retiring Leake Academy in eight pitches.
Sean Auzenne was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs at the plate, and Ty Wiggins had a double and an RBI for Lamar. Wyatt Bond also drove in a run for the Raiders, and Powell finished 2-for-4, while Liam Gilbert, Lawson Goodman and Ross Polizzi all hit doubles.
KOSCIUSKO 10, WEST LAUDERDALE 6
A four-run top of the seventh was the difference as Kosciusko defeated West Lauderdale Monday in Collinsville.
Jackson Parker finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for West Lauderdale, and Commondre Cole had a home run and two RBIs. Brett Busbea was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
