An 11-run second inning propelled Lamar to a 14-0 victory against Park Place Christian in Thursday prep baseball action at Lamar.
John Powell finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored for Lamar, and Liam Gilbert and Sean Auzenne each had two RBIs. Eli Huebner was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Raiders.
Huebner got the win, pitching three scoreless innings and surrendering just three hits while striking out three. Trey Little pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits while striking out three. The game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 15, SOUTH JONES 8
Demarkez West finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as Neshoba Central closed out the regular season with a win against South Jones Thursday.
Reid Hall was 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs for the Rockets, and Jordan Davis went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. Garrett Martin doubled, and Will Williams finished 2-for-4 with a double.
Sanders Griffis got the win in relief for the Rockets, pitching four innings and striking out two while giving up just one hit.
The Rockets improved to 23-4 on the season. After winning MHSAA Region 3-5A, Neshoba Central earned a bye in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Prep Softball
NEWTON COUNTY 10, ENTERPRISE 2
Shae Jimmie got the win for the Lady Cougars as Newton County beat Enterprise in Thursday evening prep softball action in Decatur.
Jimmie pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out five. She also finished 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
Maeli Ben went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runes scored, while Brelie Phillips was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Mandarie Leach finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Natalie Lampton also finished 2-for-4.
For Enterprise, Catherine Stroud went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Camry Johnson finished 2-for-3, while Delaney Perry had a double for the Lady Bulldogs.
