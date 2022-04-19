Prep Baseball
WEST LAUDERDALE 8, ENTERPRISE 1
Caden Boswell picked up the win for West Lauderdale as the Knights beat Enterprise in Monday evening prep baseball action at Enterprise.
Boswell pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits while striking out five. Drew Willis and Dylan Brown each pitched an inning, with Willis striking out one and Brown striking out two.
Cade Kennedy hit a home run for West Lauderdale and drove in two runs, while Jackson Parker finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Gray Alexander also had two RBIs for the Knights.
For Enterprise, Trace Roy went 2-for-4, and Joseph Cole Blackwell hit a double.
Prep Softball
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, WEST LAUDERDALE 5
An RBI single by Charmayne Morris and an RBI double by Sa’Nya Jackson in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as the Lady Rockets edged West Lauderdale in Monday night prep softball action at West Lauderdale.
Jackson finished with two RBIs, and Morris went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Mya Willis also drove in a run for Neshoba Central. Lanaya Henry got the win for the Lady Rockets, pitching five innings and giving up five runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out nine. Maurhree Jones pitched two innings in relief for Neshoba Central, striking out one.
For West Lauderdale, Addison Cornish finished 2-for-3 with a home run, and Caroline Walker went 3-for-4, while McKinley Maxwell hit a double. Breelyn Cain took the loss, pitching seven innings and surrendering seven runs, five earned, on eight hits while striking out 11.
