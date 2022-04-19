Taylor Read had a home run and five RBIs for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs won 18-8 at Northeast Lauderdale in Tuesday evening prep softball action.
Brooke Gibson finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Clarkdale, while Alana Nixon was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. McKenzie Lundy went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, and Makayla Hopkins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Presleigh Eakes had two hits and scored twice for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Kennedi Powe finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Anne-Elise Baty was 2-for-4 with four runs scored. Destinee Bridges went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
MERIDIAN 14, STARKVILLE 3
Oaklynne Daugherty finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Meridian as the Lady Wildcats rolled past Starkville Tuesday.
Jada Green doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Wildcats, and Jazlynn Sulton finished 2-for-4, while Zyon Moffite went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Kemiya Johnson also drove in two runs for Meridian.
Sulton pitched six innings to get the win, giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits while tallying nine strikeouts.
NEWTON COUNTY 8, QUITMAN 0
Maeli Ben finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Newton County as the Lady Cougars secured the Region 5-4A championship Tuesday by shutting out Quitman.
Casey Dube went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Mandarie Leach was 2-for-4 with a double. Hannah Chaney doubled for the Lady Cougars and was 3-for-4 at the plate, and Zahayliah Bell drove in three runs for Newton County.
Jesse Miller had a double for Quitman’s only hit of the game. Leach picked up the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings and striking out six.
ENTERPRISE 8, LAKE 7 (11 INNINGS)
Reagan Winstead scored on an error in the bottom of the 11th inning as Enterprise edged Lake Tuesday in extra innings.
Emma Hill doubled for the Lady Bulldogs, and Kylee Dewitt finished 2-for-5, while Catherine Stroud went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Harley Morland was 2-for-6 for Enterprise.
Abby Godwin picked up the win for the Lady Bulldogs as she surrendered three earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, WEST LAUDERDALE 5
An RBI single by Charmayne Morris and an RBI double by Sa’Nya Jackson in the top of the seventh inning was the difference as the Lady Rockets edged West Lauderdale Monday night at West Lauderdale.
Jackson finished with two RBIs, and Morris went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Mya Willis also drove in a run for Neshoba Central. Lanaya Henry got the win for the Lady Rockets, pitching five innings and giving up five runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out nine. Maurhree Jones pitched two innings in relief for Neshoba Central, striking out one.
For West Lauderdale, Addison Cornish finished 2-for-3 with a home run, and Caroline Walker went 3-for-4, while McKinley Maxwell hit a double. Breelyn Cain took the loss, pitching seven innings and surrendering seven runs, five earned, on eight hits while striking out 11.
Prep Baseball
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 15, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 4
Will Wood finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers beat Northeast Lauderdale in Tuesday evening prep baseball action.
Logan Flaskamp went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers, and Mason Grogan finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Nathan Wilson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Camden Copper was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Tyson Marlow also drove in two runs for Southeast Lauderdale.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Jake McElroy hit a home run, and Hayden Backus and Nick McCoy each doubled. Backus drove in two runs for the Trojans.
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 4, SCOTT CENTRAL 2
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Jake McElroy had a home run and finished 2-for-4 for Northeast Lauderdale as the Trojans edged Scott Central.
Chance Guisgond was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Trojans, and Andrew McCary got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and surrendering just two hits while striking out seven.
CLARKDALE 8, FOREST 1
Cal Culpepper and Colson Thompson each finished 2-for-3 with a double and a home run for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat Forest Tuesday.
Thompson finished with two RBIs for Clarkdale, and T.J. Gordon and Parker Webb were both 2-for-4. Gordon also drove in two runs.
Culpepper picked up the win on the mound, pitching the first inning and striking out two for the Bulldogs. Houston Wedgeworth pitched the next two innings, striking out five, and Walker Swearingen pitched a scoreless fourth inning for Clarkdale with two strikeouts. Cade Hopkins pitched the fifth inning, striking out one, and J.B. Boldin threw the sixth inning, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one. Gordon pitched the seventh for Clarkdale, striking out one.
LAMAR 12, PARK PLACE 1
Ross Polizzi finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Lamar as the Raiders blew out Park Place Christian Tuesday.
Ty Herrington was 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Raiders, and Sean Auzenne went 2-for-4. Liam Gilbert and Eli Huebner both doubled for Lamar.
Ty Wiggins picked up the win, pitching five innings and giving up one run on four hits while striking out five.
NESHOBA CENTRAL WINS TWO
The Rockets won both games of a Tuesday doubleheader, beating West Point 12-3 and shutting out West Lauderdale 4-0.
Against West Point, Demarkez West finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Neshoba Central, and Reid Hall was 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored. Creed Fulton doubled and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jordan Davis and Will Williams also doubled for the Rockets.
Will Garner picked up the win against West Point, pitching four innings and giving up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out five.
Versus West Lauderdale, Hall was 2-for-2 with a double, and West also doubled for the Rockets. Davis, RB Hardin, Pepper Agent and Williams each had an RBI for Neshoba Central.
Jesse Hancock picked up the win against the Knights, pitching all seven innings and giving up just three hits while striking out seven.
For West Lauderdale, Jacob Wooten, Cannon Graham and Commondre Cole each had a hit.
WEST LAUDERDALE 8, ENTERPRISE 1
Caden Boswell picked up the win for West Lauderdale as the Knights beat Enterprise Monday at Enterprise.
Boswell pitched five innings and gave up one run on five hits while striking out five. Drew Willis and Dylan Brown each pitched an inning, with Willis striking out one and Brown striking out two.
Cade Kennedy hit a home run for West Lauderdale and drove in two runs, while Jackson Parker finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Gray Alexander also had two RBIs for the Knights.
For Enterprise, Trace Roy went 2-for-4, and Joseph Cole Blackwell hit a double.
