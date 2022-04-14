Emilee Criddle had a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for Quitman as the Lady Panthers edged Russell Christian Academy 8-5 in Thursday prep softball action.
Sydney Myrick got the win for Quitman, pitching seven innings and giving up five runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out four. Jesse Miller went 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the Lady Panthers, and Aaliyah Nixon finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Ny’asia Arrington had a double, and Kailey Reynolds hit a triple.
For RCA, Mabry Eason had a home run and three RBIs, and Reagan Bryan had a hit and scored twice. Eason suffered the loss on the mound despite a 16-strikeout performance. She pitched seven innings and surrendered eight runs, five earned, on seven hits.
NEW HOPE 13, WEST LAUDERDALE 3
A seven-run fourth inning doomed the Lady Knights as West Lauderdale dropped a Thursday contest with New Hope.
McKinley Maxwell finished 2-for-3 with a double for West Lauderdale, and Raegan Brady had an RBI. Maxwell took the loss on the mound, pitching four innings and giving up nine runs, three earned, on one hit. The Lady Knights’ defense committed six errors.
RIDGELAND 15, MERIDIAN 5
KaMiya Dunn finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, but Meridian fell to Ridgeland Thursday.
Oaklynne Daugherty and Brandi Morris each drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 6, LAKE 1
Tenly Grisham, Lanayah Henry and Mya Willis all doubled for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets defeated Lake Thursday.
Charmayne Morris finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Willis went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Henry picked up the win, pitching seven innings and surrendering an unearned run on two hits while striking out nine.
Prep Baseball
WEST LAUDERDALE 8, NEW HOPE 6
Senior Cade Kennedy doubled and hit a home run on senior night as West Lauderdale edged New Hope in Thursday night prep baseball action.
Kennedy finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and fellow senior Commondre Cole went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Brett Busbea hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Knights, and he also got the win in relief, pitching two innings and striking out three while surrendering one run.
LAMAR DROPS TWO VS. SIMPSON ACADEMY
The Raiders fell to Simpson Academy 2-0 Thursday on the road and 3-2 Friday at home.
In Thursday’s contest, Eli Huebner had a strong game on the mound and at the plate, but the Raiders were unable to muster enough offense to defeat Simpson Academy.
Huebner pitched six innings for Lamar, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out five. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate, and Liam Gilbert, Ty Herrington and Sean Auzenne each collected a hit.
In Friday’s game, Huebner had a double and a run scored, and Ross Polizzi and Ty Herrington each drove in a run for Lamar. Herrington took the loss, pitching 6 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out five.
