Zagar Cooper accounted for three Lamar touchdowns as the Raiders rolled past East Rankin Academy 34-6 on the road Friday in their final game of the regular season.

Cooper finished with 127 passing yards and a passing touchdown and also rushed for two more touchdowns. Daulton Nelson had 11 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, with the scoring runs coming on 2 and 15 yards out.

Jacob Partridge caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Bryan had a fumble recover on defense for the Raiders.

Lamar (8-3, 5-0) has a first-round bye next week for the MAIS Class 5A playoffs.

THURSDAY, OCT. 24 SCOREBOARD

•Petal 38, Meridian 8

•West Lauderdale 29, Choctaw Central 0

•Lamar 34, East Rankin Academy 6

•Enterprise 36, Bay Springs 22

•Quitman 48, Richland 32

•Lake 28, Union 21

•Philadelphia 60, Newton 6

ACEA Eight-Man Semifinals

•Russell Christian 42, Tuscaloosa Christian 14

