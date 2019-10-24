Zagar Cooper accounted for three Lamar touchdowns as the Raiders rolled past East Rankin Academy 34-6 on the road Friday in their final game of the regular season.
Cooper finished with 127 passing yards and a passing touchdown and also rushed for two more touchdowns. Daulton Nelson had 11 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, with the scoring runs coming on 2 and 15 yards out.
Jacob Partridge caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Bryan had a fumble recover on defense for the Raiders.
Lamar (8-3, 5-0) has a first-round bye next week for the MAIS Class 5A playoffs.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24 SCOREBOARD
•Petal 38, Meridian 8
•West Lauderdale 29, Choctaw Central 0
•Lamar 34, East Rankin Academy 6
•Enterprise 36, Bay Springs 22
•Quitman 48, Richland 32
•Lake 28, Union 21
•Philadelphia 60, Newton 6
ACEA Eight-Man Semifinals
•Russell Christian 42, Tuscaloosa Christian 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.