For the first time since 2008, the Mississippi Golf Association’s Men’s Senior Amateur Championship returned to Northwood Country Club this past weekend.
And all three divisions were won by those who call Northwood home, as Meridian residents Walter Rogers, Robert Sanford and Eddie Brown swept the tournament.
“We had to protect our home turf,” Rogers said, chuckling.
Rogers’ 2-over 215, earned him the Grand Masters Division by 10 strokes. Having never played in an MGA event previously, Rogers said getting to play at Northwood, and winning his division, is his most impressive accomplishment in the sport.
“It’s probably at the top because I’ve never won anything before,” he said. “This was a just a lifetime opportunity for me to participate in it.”
After capturing his maiden MGA Senior Amateur Championship in Hattiesburg last year, Sandford defended his title in the Senior Division to become the tournament’s overall champion after shooting a 4-over 217. He won by a single stroke.
“It’s hard to compare the first one,” Sanford said. “Last year and this year are very special, but at my age, anytime you win, I promise you, it’s special.”
Brown shot the only sub-par score of the event, a 1-under 212 performance to clinch the Super Senior Division by 10 strokes.
Both Rogers and Sanford said playing at Northwood gave them an edge over their competition. As regulars of the venue, they knew where they needed to put the ball.
“You just get an advantage playing your home course, and playing there your whole life,” Rogers said. “It’s a short course, but it’s real hard.”
Sanford added, “We know a little bit more about the greens, more about where not to hit the ball, so it was a big advantage.”
Northwood golf general manager Billy Pomeroy said home-field advantage did play a factor, but the course is no walk in the park.
“Northwood is a hard golf course. People look at the scorecard and see 6,300 yards and they start thinking they’ll shoot their best round out there ever, but it’s hard,” Pomeroy said. “You’ve really got to think and make good decisions around the golf course, and then you’ve got to execute good golf shots. The people that win here are some of the best players in the state.”
Pomeroy said the tournament was a successful one for Northwood, as the course was “perfect.” It’s success as a venue, coupled with the victories by its everyday golfers, cement it as an iconic spot for The Magnolia State.
“The people that know history of golf in Mississippi, they know the quality of the players that come out of Northwood,” he said. “It solidified our place in golf for Mississippi.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.