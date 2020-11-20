Rodney Hood is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers this coming season.

The Meridian native signed a two-year, $21 million deal to remain in Portland, where he has spent the previous two seasons, according to a tweet by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Friday night. This past season, Hood averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Hood had a $6 million player option in his previous contract he declined earlier this week. The new deal has not yet been officially announced by the Trail Blazers.

