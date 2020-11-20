Rodney Hood is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers this coming season.
The Meridian native signed a two-year, $21 million deal to remain in Portland, where he has spent the previous two seasons, according to a tweet by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Friday night. This past season, Hood averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
Hood had a $6 million player option in his previous contract he declined earlier this week. The new deal has not yet been officially announced by the Trail Blazers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.