According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Meridian High School standout Rodney Hood will be a Milwaukee Buck.
Hood, who played college basketball at Mississippi State and Duke, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bucks, according to a tweet by Wojnarowski. This past March, Hood was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Toronto Raptors, and Wojnarowski said the Raptors are planning to release Hood, which will allow him to sign with the Bucks after he clears waivers.
After averaging 4.7 points in 38 contests for the Trail Blazers, Hood scored 3.9 points per game in just 17 contests for the Raptors this past season.
