In six seasons at Clarkdale, girls soccer coach Brandon Rodgers turned the Lady Bulldogs into perennial winners and the premier team in their division.
Clarkdale finished 10-6-4 overall and 7-0 in Region 5-I during the 2021-22 season, making it to the second round of the MHSAA Class I postseason. That was fresh off the heels of a third-round playoff berth in 2020-21 and back-to-back second-round berths during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, alongside two more regional titles. The Lady Bulldogs haven’t lost a divisional game since Rodgers’ first season.
Because of the Lady Bulldogs’ string of success, Rodgers was named the Premier Preps Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
“It’s definitely an honor to receive this award,” Rodgers said.
But Rodgers stressed the success is mostly thanks to the Lady Bulldog players for buying in and being dedicated to the sport.
“We lost a couple of district games my first year, and ever since then we’ve gone through district without losing, so that’s a testament to the girls and their hard work and ability,” Rodgers said.
Premier Preps selection Brooke Gibson said Rodgers’ coaching strengths come from a deep knowledge of the game.
“Coach Brandon is an awesome coach,” Gibson said. “He’s always pushed us to be the best we can be, and he’s always had great discipline skills for us. He really knows what he’s doing.”
After arriving at Clarkdale, Rodgers said he tried to implement a possession-based style of play that kept the ball on the ground, and he said the players buying in helped the team have success for multiple seasons.
“It was a building block for us year after year, and even though we might lose some players every year (to graduation), everyone has gone through the same training session,” Rodgers said. “They know how we want to play from seventh grade on to when they get to those varsity ages.”
The most rewarding part, Rodgers said, has been getting to coach a personable, talented group of players every season.
“They’re all just a good group of girls, both personality- and character-wise,” Rodgers said. “None of them are any girls you’d have a problem with. They all want to learn and get better and are willing to do what I ask them to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.