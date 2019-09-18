Kevin Roberts Sr. is passing the torch to his son.
After competing among more than 200 players in his age group at the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series Champions Cup in Cary, North Carolina, Kevin Roberts Jr. was named one of a dozen 12U National Team Trials Invitees for 2020. The Bailey resident was the only participant from Mississippi.
“It’s a blessing, because you see him put in a lot of work. We’re out here daily putting in work to try and get better,” Roberts Sr. said. “This is one thing that he wanted to accomplish, a goal he had set, and so for him to accomplish it, it’s big.”
Over 1,200 athletes from around the country, from ages 11-16, took part in the event Aug. 7-25. Two weeks later, a live selection show announcing the team was broadcast via YouTube. Roberts Jr. watched as his name appeared on the screen.
“I saw it, and I went crazy,” said Roberts Jr., who attends West Lauderdale Middle School. “It was a good experience. I had fun over there. I just did what I did and I made it.”
At 11 years old, Roberts Jr. plays on teams based in Texas, Georgia and Alabama that are comprised of 13- and 14-year olds. At 5-foot-7 and wearing a size 13 shoe, he matches up with the older kids physically. His father, who wears a size 11 1/2 shoe, said nobody notices he’s a few years younger.
He’s listed on the 12U team as an infielder and said he prefers shortstop. He can also play outfield and even pitch. Roberts Sr. said his son was throwing over 70 miles per hour in North Carolina, topping out at 74.
“It was one of those deals where he got to put his hard work to the test and see where he was,” Roberts Sr. said. “It was definitely a great opportunity for him to be able to experience the things that come with baseball, and getting to meet people. He still talks about it to this day.”
A member of Meridian High School’s 2008 state championship winning football team, the elder Roberts went on to become a two-year letterman at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana and eventually coaching at Mississippi State.
Despite an extensive background in football, he serves as a coach for his son in baseball. He said he is being taught the game so that he can teach his son, to prepare him for the future.
“I’m still learning a lot of things from different coaches, but I eventually won’t be there,” Roberts Sr. said. “I hope I put enough into him to where he can put the work in on his own and still be able to perform at a high level academically, as well as athletically.”
The 2020 12U National Team Trials will take place next summer. With many opportunities ahead, Roberts Sr. is trying to move forward gradually.
“People tell me all the time, ‘When he makes it to the major leagues, don’t forget about us,’ but I tell them, ‘I’m just trying to get him to make the middle school team,’” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s a great accomplishment, but it really means little right now at this point because he’s still young.”
Roberts Jr. said he has professional baseball aspirations, and he’s already saying the right things. When asked for which MLB team he’d preferred to play, he answered simply, “Anyone I get drafted by.”
