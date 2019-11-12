RICHLAND — All it took was one big quarter for Richland.
The Rangers used a big third quarter and ran past West Lauderdale 67-35 on Tuesday night.
“We started out really slowly, went into halftime and motivated the guys a little bit, and they came out and played better,” Richland coach Russell Marsalis said. “They were giving us problems with their man-to-man, but we were able to get turnovers and turn those into transition baskets.”
Richland never trailed the entire game.
The Rangers were up 13-3 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 31-16 at halftime. Richland then outscored West Lauderdale 25-3 in the third quarter to go up 56-19.
“We were a little loose in practice, and I told them they better go get the job done. We were much better than what we showed in the first half,” Marsalis said. “We have to do a better job of staying focused and being ready.”
Isaiah Patrick had a game-high 20 points to lead Richland. Erin Jones added 16 points, and Da’nay Johnson had 14 points for the Rangers (3-1).
“It’s early in the season, but we have to get better at shot selection and not turning the ball over,” Marsalis said. “Down the road, come division play, it’s going to be tough.”
Tanner Smith had 12 points to lead West Lauderdale (2-2).
“We didn’t execute,” West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said. “We had to do the little things right against a more athletic team, and we didn’t.”
WEST GIRLS 32, RICHLAND 31
Regan Andrews had 12 points, including the game winning basket with 22 seconds left, to lift the Lady Knights (3-1) past the Lady Rangers (0-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.