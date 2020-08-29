West Lauderdale coach Brock Clay as high hopes for this season and for good reason.
The Knights return eight starters on both sides of the ball of the 2019 squad that finished 8-5 and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs that ended in heartbreak as they fell to Itawamba AHS 9-7 on a last second field goal.
“We felt like we’ve got a little unfinished business and that’s how we’ve approached the offseason,” Clay said. “Come up short in a playoff game that we were leading the entire game as made us even more hungry and get better.”
Offensively the Knights will be breaking in a new quarterback in Jackson Parker. Parker was West Lauderdale’s leading receiver last season with 450 yards with four touchdowns.
“He’s accepted the role and as matured as a young man and as a leader of the offense,” Clay said. “He’ll be a dual-threat type guy and I’m excited to see what he can bring to the table.”
But the big thing for the Knights is the return of running back Jakarius Grant, who had 1,492 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns last season.
“J.J. has bulked up a good bit and has a chance to big things for us again this year,” Clay said. “With the offensive line we got back we are expecting big things and with experience will be able to carry us,” Clay said. “We are going to run J.J. 20-25 times a night. Run the ball and time of possession is key for us to be successful.”
Brett Busbea and Wyatt Castle are back at wide receiver to help lead the passing game.
Defensively the Knights will lean on veteran front seven that returns all but one starter.
Linebacker Zach Walker (123 tackles last year) is back to help lead the linebacker position along with promising sophomore Jordan Gowdy. Defensive tackles Eli Bates, Jordan Griggs and Chris Griffith will anchor up front.
The secondary will be the concern with only one starter returning in the back end in Dillon Brown.
“Front seven will be the strength and that’s where we’ve always been successful,” Clay said. “Games are won and at loss up front, so you to be a physical tough football team in order to win tight games.”
Louisville, the reigning Region 4-4A champion, is once again the favorite in the division.
“Louisville is the top dog, Choctaw Central and Leake Central are getting better, Kosciusko and Northeast has a new coach,” Clay said. “So it will be interesting to see how who makes it out and our division prepares you for the playoffs.
