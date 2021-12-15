Auburn is expected to hire Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach and former West Lauderdale standout Austin Davis as its next offensive coordinator, according to a report by AL.com’s Tom Green.
Davis played quarterback for the Knights and started all four seasons of his high school career before joining the Southern Miss football team, where he was twice named All-Conference USA at quarterback. He played in the NFL for seven seasons before transitioning to coaching.
Following a season as an offensive assistant for the Seahawks, Davis was named quarterbacks coach for the NFL team prior to the 2020 season.
