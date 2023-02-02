SCOOBA – A total of 33 incoming football players were announced during Wednesday’s National Signing Day by head coach Buddy Stephens of the reigning MACCC champion East Mississippi Community College Lions.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 1), the following players have chosen to continue their football/academic careers at EMCC:

2023 EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL SIGNEES

Tyler Abel, OL, Winona HS

Devon Baskin, DL, Kemper County HS

Martavis Blackmon, LB, Oxford HS

Raymon Blackmon, ATH, Dothan HS (AL)

Rashod Bradley, DL, Columbia HS (FL)

Brendan Brown, WR, Northwest Rankin HS

Chasden Collins, WR, Stone HS

Ahmari Cox, WR, West Point HS

Jejuan Davis, DB, Starkville HS

Antreyvious Edwards, WR, Scott Central HS

Braxton Goff, OL, Petal HS

Edarius Green, OL, Adams County Christian School

Zavion Hardy, DL, Howard HS (GA)

Mikel Hines, DL, Hueytown HS (AL)

Jayden Holden, LS, Poplarville HS

Key Jackson, WR, Louisville HS

Jamerious Jenkins, OL, Water Valley HS

Makel Jones, LB, Hattiesburg HS

Ladarius Jordan, OL, Gulfport HS

DQ Levy, DB, Magee HS

David Lewis, DL, Gulfport HS

Tony Lucious, DL, Starkville HS

Rosco Malloy, DL, Anniston HS (AL)

O’Najae Marshall, WR, Terry HS

Jordan McKnight, DB, Northside HS

Ny’Jadus Roberts-Holloway, LB, Starkville HS

Brandon Short, DB, Starkville HS

Roscoe Tucker, OL, Meridian HS

DeAundre Washington, DL, Brandon HS

Christian White, WR, Ocean Springs HS

CJ Willis, DB, Starkville HS

Luke Winstead, OL, Sebastopol HS

Jaylon York, WR, Starkville HS

