SCOOBA – A total of 33 incoming football players were announced during Wednesday’s National Signing Day by head coach Buddy Stephens of the reigning MACCC champion East Mississippi Community College Lions.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 1), the following players have chosen to continue their football/academic careers at EMCC:
2023 EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL SIGNEES
Tyler Abel, OL, Winona HS
Devon Baskin, DL, Kemper County HS
Martavis Blackmon, LB, Oxford HS
Raymon Blackmon, ATH, Dothan HS (AL)
Rashod Bradley, DL, Columbia HS (FL)
Brendan Brown, WR, Northwest Rankin HS
Chasden Collins, WR, Stone HS
Ahmari Cox, WR, West Point HS
Jejuan Davis, DB, Starkville HS
Antreyvious Edwards, WR, Scott Central HS
Braxton Goff, OL, Petal HS
Edarius Green, OL, Adams County Christian School
Zavion Hardy, DL, Howard HS (GA)
Mikel Hines, DL, Hueytown HS (AL)
Jayden Holden, LS, Poplarville HS
Key Jackson, WR, Louisville HS
Jamerious Jenkins, OL, Water Valley HS
Makel Jones, LB, Hattiesburg HS
Ladarius Jordan, OL, Gulfport HS
DQ Levy, DB, Magee HS
David Lewis, DL, Gulfport HS
Tony Lucious, DL, Starkville HS
Rosco Malloy, DL, Anniston HS (AL)
O’Najae Marshall, WR, Terry HS
Jordan McKnight, DB, Northside HS
Ny’Jadus Roberts-Holloway, LB, Starkville HS
Brandon Short, DB, Starkville HS
Roscoe Tucker, OL, Meridian HS
DeAundre Washington, DL, Brandon HS
Christian White, WR, Ocean Springs HS
CJ Willis, DB, Starkville HS
Luke Winstead, OL, Sebastopol HS
Jaylon York, WR, Starkville HS
