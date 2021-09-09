The Magnolia Youth Activities Association is offering girls ages 6-11 an opportunity to learn how to play fast-pitch softball.
Commissioner Tim Lowe said registration is open for the league, which will be divided into two age groups: 6-8 and 9-11. Lowe said approximately 130 to 140 children participated in the association’s T-ball and rookie baseball leagues this summer, and he wants to give girls within the city limit exposure to another scholarship sport.
“Slow-pitch isn’t played in Mississippi anymore, so we wanted to expose young girls to fast-pitch,” Lowe said. “We wanted to create a place that was right in the middle of the city and service some underprivileged kids within the city limits. A lot of times the kids we help either don’t have the resources or may be intimidated by playing in some of the other leagues around the county, so we wanted to offer them a competitive environment where they could learn from some good coaches and feel safe.”
Only 20 to 25 children are currently registered for softball, Lowe said, and he’s extended registration until Oct. 5 and hopes to start league play mid October and run until right before the Thanksgiving break. The cost to register is $60, which includes a uniform and insurance. Right now, the plan is to have three teams in both the ages 6-8 and 9-11 leagues.
“The number I had in my head was between 50 to 60,” Lowe said is his registration goal. “That would give me three teams per league with around nine to 10 girls per team.”
The games will be played on the baseball field next to Magnolia Middle School, which is owned by the Meridian Public School District but maintained by the city. Lowe said the league’s objective is to prepare young softball players both physically and emotionally for fast-pitch and develop a positive competitive spirit that will be useful to the girls both on and off the field.
“It’s a developmental league where they’ll learn the rules of fast-pitch and have a real umpire,” Lowe said. “It’ll be a good place for them to start, and then maybe they can move on to travel softball or a more competitive league, or even play in school.”
Lowe said the association also hopes to start kickball and flag football leagues in the future. To register for softball, visit tinyurl.com/9arhvm2.
