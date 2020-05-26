Russell Christian Academy is set to resume athletic activities next week.
Andy Braddock, athletic director and football coach at RCA, said summer workouts will begin June 1, the same day Mississippi public schools will be allowed to resume athletic activities. RCA is governed by the Alabama Independent School Association, which sent out a memo to member institutions May 11 detailing recommendations on how to approach summer training.
In the email, obtained by The Meridian Star, AISA Athletic Director Roddie Beck gives recommendations on summer sports activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancelation of spring sports this past school year. It says while the association “does not regulate through policy any conditioning activities, including workouts” and that member schools are the ones that supervise and regulate those activities, “the AISA feels strongly that schools should develop written policies for summer activities and participation.”
Suggestions and questions to consider are also in the email, which include not making summer activities mandatory, not allowing student-athletes who don’t reside with one another to travel together, only doing activities conductive to social distancing and following CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing.
Braddock said RCA will take steps to ensure player safety such as taking temperatures prior to workouts and using disinfectant sprays to clean benches and weights.
“We think we’ve taken all the precautions that there are,” Braddock said. “I know the kids are ready to get back to doing something, (though) it’s going to be tough after not doing anything for a couple of months.”
In the case of football, Braddock said varsity players will work out Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while junior varsity players will work out on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The squads will be split up, with half working in the weight room for an hour and the other half working on the field for an hour before rotating for the second hour.
“I’m sure we’ll run into speed bumps, but we’ll work it out,” Braddock said.
Other sports like basketball, baseball and softball will have workouts as well, but right now Braddock said there aren’t any plans to fill the summer schedules with several exhibition games like they would most years.
“A lot of these kids haven’t swung a bat since March, so it’s going to be tough to schedule ball games in June,” Braddock explained. “We’re probably going to concentrate on conditioning, skills and drills. We may schedule a school baseball game so we can have a senior night (for the 2020 graduates), and in softball, we’ve scheduled an alumni game for June 19 where the varsity takes on the alumni so those seniors can have a senior night.”
After worrying about whether or not there would be summer activities — or a football season this fall — Braddock said he and the coaches are grateful to get back to work with their players.
“We have some things we’re looking at, but right now we’re just trying to keep everyone safe,” Braddock said. “I’m super-excited, and I know the kids are, too.”
