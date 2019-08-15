It’s a week earlier than most area teams, but Russell Christian Academy is set to kick off its season Friday night.
The Warriors, back-to-back state champions in the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football division, will host Tuscaloosa Christian to begin their quest for a third straight title. Head coach Andy Braddock said while the Warriors lost a few key playmakers from last fall’s team, he’s as excited as he’s ever been to coach a squad.
“I don’t look for talent anymore, I’m just looking for guys who get after it, and this year, I have a slew of them,” Braddock said. “They’ve put out in practice and bought into the program. Their attitudes are great. I’ve never heard a complaint. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do, and I’m just ready for them to hit someone besides each other.”
And Braddock doesn’t mind that they’re starting the season earlier than most other teams in East Mississippi.
“We’re just going to start when they tell us to start and go with it,” Braddock said. “It’s going to be a little hotter — it’ll be a while before it cools off — but they’ve been practicing in the heat, so we ought to be fine.”
Senior Caleb Taylor returns this year, but he’ll be playing receiver and defensive back instead of quarterback. Taking his place? Micah Taylor, a sophomore, and the younger brother of Caleb and RCA alumnus Drew Taylor.
“He’s a Taylor,” Braddock said of Micah Taylor. “He’s actually probably going to be the ‘quarterback’ out of them all, the top one.”
Micah Taylor played quarterback for RCA’s junior varsity team a year ago and said he’s ready to take the reins on the varsity squad. He’s excited about the potential of this year’s team, not just because of their abilities, but also because of their chemistry.
“It’s a great team and great people to play with,” Micah Taylor said. “That helps a lot. It’s like a brotherhood out here. We can trust each other and hold each other accountable.”
The younger Taylor doesn’t look at it like he unseated his older brother, either. Micah Taylor said having Caleb Taylor at receiver makes his job a lot easier as he transitions from junior varsity to varsity.
“I really like it, because all I have to do is throw the ball to him and he’s going to go up and catch it,” Micah Taylor said. “I feel like he can catch it and score every time.”
Tuscaloosa Christian finished 3-6 last fall, but Braddock said he and his players aren’t taking the visiting Warriors lightly.
“They get after it,” Braddock said. “They run an offense similar to what we run, so our defense ought to be able to pick it up, but we’re going into it like it’s a state championship game, so we’ll see what happens.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at RCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.