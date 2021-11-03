Reality hasn’t fully sunk in yet for Russell Christian Academy senior Micah Taylor.
Friday’s game against Evangel Christian at Tuscaloosa Christian will be for the Alabama Christian Education Association’s eight-man football state championship. A win would give RCA five titles in a row. Regardless of what happens, though, Friday will mark the final game Taylor and his fellow seniors will suit up for the school’s football team.
“Today’s our last day to wear practice pants. It’s crazy because I get up playing on that field out there,” Taylor said Tuesday afternoon as he pointed to RCA’s home field, “and now I’m never going to play out there again.”
The Warriors enter Friday’s game 10-0, and Taylor said winning one more ring would be the perfect way to cap off an unblemished season.
“If we win this, I get my fifth ring, and I really want it badly,” Taylor said. “I want to go out with my whole hand covered. There aren’t a lot of other high schools that could stay that; they might have gotten one or two rings, but knowing how we worked hard out here and put in the effort, knowing that effort pays off is pretty cool.”
RCA wouldn’t have already won four state titles if each team didn’t have good leadership, but head coach Andy Braddock said this year’s senior class has been exemplary in that regard.
“Out of all the seniors we’ve had, in the past we may have had two or three seniors who stood out leadership-wise,” Braddock explained. “This year, it’s just a well-rounded group as far as leadership goes.”
But winning Friday won’t be easy, as Evangel sports a 7-2 record, with its only losses coming against RCA (31-12) and Tuscaloosa Christian (28-22) in the regular season. Last week, Evangel avenged its regular-season loss against Tuscaloosa Christian with a 32-26 victory to propel the Lions to Friday’s championship against the Warriors.
“Everybody is up at practice this week because they know this team we’re playing is a tough team,” Braddock said. “On paper, they’re probably a better team than we are. They’re certainly bigger and faster, so our guys know we have to play some good ball to beat them. The first time we beat them they really just made some mistakes that we took advantage of, so we have to play better than we did last time — and we didn’t play too badly last time.”
Junior linebacker/receiver John Benny Jones said Evangel’s size was the No. 1 thing that stood out about the Lions the last time they played.
“It means we’ll have to play the best we’ve played all season so we can get another ring,” Jones said.
Working in the Warriors’ favor is championship-game experience, as there’s no substitute for having already played in the title game the four previous seasons.
“When I think about it each year, during the spring and summer when they’re out here working and buying in, I tell myself, ‘As hard as they’re working, we might just have a chance to do this again,’” Braddock said. “Hard work pays off.”
It’s why Jones isn’t surprised he and his teammates keep making it back to the championship game.
“It feels like we should be out there with how hard we worked over the summer,” Jones said.
Whether that work from June until now results in another championship remains to be seen, but Jones said he and his teammates know what they have to do to have a chance at beating Evangel.
“Our defense has to keep playing like we have been — lights out — and on offense we have to block,” Jones said.
That second point is one Braddock is stressing as well, especially in light of the Lions’ size in the trenches.
“We have to stop those big jokers from being in Micah’s face all night,” Braddock said. “It’s like any game: If we can control the line of scrimmage we’ll control the game. Now, do I think we can control the line of scrimmage the whole night? No, so we’ll probably have to pull a few tricks out of the hat.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Tuscaloosa Christian in Cottondale, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.