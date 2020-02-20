Russell Christian Academy beat out bigger schools and more than 400 other athletes in the highest division of the Alabama Independent School Association to capture the state championship in powerlifting.
The state meet, hosted by Pickens Academy, was comprised of three events — bench press, squats and deadlift — in which every athlete participates. Their three scores are added up, and the top 12 scores from each team’s athletes are combined to determine where schools are placed.
RCA’s scores put them in first place, which came as a surprise to head coach Andy Braddock.
“I was elated. I knew how hard these guys had worked,” he said. “We went up there with the expectation of just everybody doing well, everybody lifting and getting what we knew we could get and compete, and when I realized our 12 scores added up to more than everybody else’s, it was a great feeling. I didn’t think we’d place in the top three, so when we got first I was pretty excited.”
Braddock said the successful showing at the state meet started with his mentality as a football coach, as most of the participants are members of the three-time defending state champion Warriors football program. His emphasis on preparing for competition on the gridiron by getting in the gym and getting ready physically has led to several of his players being able to contend with the best powerlifters in the AISA.
But what also helped Russell Christian to the championship was the performance from senior Lanie Sayers, who topped all other girls to win best overall female lifter. Not only did she win, she broke the AISA state record in both deadlift at 360 pounds and bench press at 165 pounds, records she also broke last year.
“It feels really good. I was kind of nervous if I was going to break the deadlift record this year or not, but I did,” Sayers said. “That was my goal; I wanted to at least do that before my senior year was over.”
Braddock added, “A senior girl bench pressing 165 pounds, that record will probably hold for a long time, but what was most impressive was the deadlift. This girl is really strong.”
Several other Warriors also placed in the top three in their weight class:
Kenyon Darden
The senior finished second in his weight class, which he said was a surprise given the talent of the other athletes participating.
“When I first got there, I saw all the kids that were supposed to be in my weight class, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I didn’t think I was going to win,” he said. “Deadlift was how I got second because my squats were okay, I scratched on the last part of bench press, but deadlift really pulled me through it.”
Destin Lea
Lea said he initially started working out to train for other sports, but that groundwork served him well in powerlifting.
“I was originally doing it for football, then I switched over to baseball but I was still preparing for that with weight lifting. I had to go every day after practice. It was just preparing every day.”
Carter Phillips
Phillips said he was intimidated by the size of the other athletes in the heavyweight class but overcame any psychological blockades to finish third.
“It was tough getting up there because there are some big old boys to compete with,” he said. “It was just mind over matter. I just had to get straight, get focused, and Coach Andy came up to me and said not to scratch out. We just did what we needed to do.”
William Averett
Averett said he didn’t care about working out when he first started at RCA, but he’s proud to have placed third in his weight class in just his first time competing at the state meet.
“It’s my first year doing it, and I feel accomplished,” he said. “It surprised me. It feels really good just knowing I was able to do that and meet those goals.”
Overall, Braddock said it was a delight to have beaten big schools like Bessemer Academy and Tuscaloosa Academy.
“We compete with them, but we struggle with them in baseball and basketball, so for us to go up there and whoop them in powerlifting is a pretty good feeling,” he said. “We opened their eyes that we’re for real out here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.