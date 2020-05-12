With the Alabama Independent School Association officially canceling spring sports earlier this month, Russell Christian Academy Athletic Director and head football coach Andy Braddock is admittedly worried.
Football is not a spring sport, but strength and conditioning for football is a year-round activity at RCA. Some football players do powerlifting in the spring, which complements football, but all football players are either doing conditioning drills twice a week or weight lifting three times a week during the school’s spring semester.
The AISA suspended spring athletics in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and waited as long as possible in hopes sports could resume at some point. In the meantime, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order for several weeks, followed by a safer-at-home order on April 28 that allowed the state to partially reopen but still limited gatherings to 10 people or less. Finally, on April 28, a post made on the AISA’s official Facebook page by AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon confirmed that spring sports would be canceled.
Braddock is hoping AISA member schools like RCA can resume athletic activities on June 1, which would include summer workouts for football, basketball, volleyball and baseball. If football players are allowed to participate in summer workouts, workout opportunities would have to be scheduled every day of the week in order to limit how many players are in the team’s weight room at one time. It’s not ideal to have to almost start from scratch after more than two months away from school, but Braddock is hoping that’s all he has to worry about.
“The last few years we’ve done (junior varsity) and varsity together, but this year we’re going to have to separate them,” Braddock said. “I’m hoping this thing turns the curve and we get back to normalcy. Thinking of a fall without football is unreal. We’ll see what happens. We just have to stay safe and be smart and hopefully turn the curve on this thing.”
Spring strength and conditioning is meant to make the transition to summer workouts smooth, but with players not being on campus since March, Braddock is predicting a tough time if workouts are allowed to resume.
“To me, we’re way behind,” Braddock said. “I’ve sent out group messages and emails telling the kids to stay on top of their conditioning or else they’re going to have it rough on June 1.”
RCA softball coach Larry Lippert said he was expecting the AISA to officially cancel spring sports by the time the decision became official, as too much time had been missed for spring sports to keep some semblance of a normal schedule.
“When they finally called the season, it was when the state softball tournament was supposed to start, and I think baseball had another week after that,” Lippert explained.
Still, Lippert hated having to tell his seniors they wouldn’t get to complete their season.
“My daughter (Brenley) is one of those seniors, and she’s set a number of records and was 33 strikeouts away from the school’s career strikeout record,” Lippert said. “That was her sister’s record. It’s heartbreaking. As a coach, I’m going to have another season, but the seniors, they’re finished (with high school softball).”
To make matters worse, the Lady Warriors didn’t get to play on their home field this spring, as nine of the 11 games they got in were tournament games and the other two were road games. Lippert said he’s looking into playing some sort of exhibition game in the next month and a half, though nothing is set it stone, and it will depend on whether or not group gathering restrictions have eased. One idea was to do a home-and-home set of exhibition games between RCA and another high school, where the teams would travel to each other’s home fields so both could have a de facto senior night.
“If it doesn’t open up enough to where we can do a home-and-home with someone and get an official senior night, I’ve tentatively scheduled an alumni game where the alumni will play the seniors on June 19,” Lippert said. “I’ve gotten feedback from at least 13 to 14 alumni who said they’d be thrilled to do that.”
