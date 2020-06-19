Valerie Harrell and Brenley Lippert both said the same thing.
Playing softball at Russell Christian Academy has meant everything to them.
In one final hurrah, the two 12th graders donned their Lady Warrior jerseys Friday and took the field with their RCA teammates for a ceremonial senior night, a full game pitting this spring’s squad against a roster of former players.
It isn’t the senior night they expected, and it comes later than they thought it would, but it still serves as a fitting send-off for Russell Christian’s graduating duo.
“I was really upset when the season got canceled, but it’s great to be back on the field,” Lippert said. “It just feels comfortable. I really enjoy getting to spend time with my teammates, and it’s great to be out here with everybody.”
The Lady Warriors’ season was cut short 11 games into their campaign when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of schools and the cancellation of spring sports. Russell Christian didn’t even get the chance to play on its home turf, nevermind a senior game. But when the senior vs. alumni contest was scheduled, head coach Larry Lippert said he was eager to return to action. He instructed his team beforehand to treat the game like a trophy was on the line.
“With our season getting cut short, we’ve been anticipating this so bad. But it’s finally here, and it feels like a real game even though we’re playing alumni,” Larry Lippert said. “I told them this is our state championship, winner-take-all.”
Larry Lippert added that it was important to his squad to be able to play in front of a home crowd for their final game of 2020 so Brenley Lippert, his daughter, and Harrell could be given a final goodbye.
“It’s a big deal for our seniors,” he said. “To finally give them a proper send-off is a really special thing for me as a coach, and for them and their parents.”
Harrell, who served as a role player for four years on varsity, said she considers herself lucky to put on a glove again as a Lady Warrior.
“I just feel blessed, because some schools aren’t doing this. I feel lucky. I didn’t think we we’re going to play again, so it makes me happy,” she said. “I’m just ready to see if we’ve still got it, and I’m ready to bond with my team again. I miss that.”
Brenley Lippert, who started on the mound Friday and pitched against a slew of graduates as far back as 2007 — including her older sister, Payton — was RCA’s go-to hurler for five years and collected numerous awards and accolades over her high school career, but said she’ll remember her tenure as valuable time spent with teammates.
“It’s really a family experience here with my dad being the coach,” she said. “I’ve been going to this school for so long and playing so long that my teammates are really my family, and it’s been a great family atmosphere.”
Russell Christian plans to make the alumni game an annual event.
