For the third season in a row, Russell Christian Academy will be playing for a state title in the Alabama Christian Education Association’s eight-man football league.
After finishing the regular season with a 9-1 record, RCA hosted Tuscaloosa Christian for the semifinal round of the ACEA playoffs — and proceeded to do what it usually does, blowing out the visiting Warriors 42-14 Thursday evening.
“It’s awesome,” Warriors head coach Andy Braddock said. “We started off seven starters short of what we had last year, and a lot of folks didn’t give us a chance. I knew from the very first summer practice that this team was special with the way they went after it and never complained. They go 100 percent every practice. They’re just a great bunch of kids to coach.”
Senior receiver/defensive back Caleb Taylor, who has been on all three RCA teams to make it to state, said he’s grateful for the chance at another championship.
“It feels great,” Taylor said. “It’s a dream come true to go back to the championship for three years in a row. It’s exciting to know my older brother, Drew, did it, and now (my younger brother) Micah is doing it.”
The home Warriors led 13-0 after one quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Micah Taylor to Caleb Taylor (46 yards) and Kyle Ingram (39 yards), but Tuscaloosa Christian marched down the field at the end of the frame to begin the second quarter in RCA’s red zone. The home Warriors, though, got a stop on fourth down to keep the visiting Warriors off the board.
On the ensuing RCA possession, however, the home Warriors fumbled inside their own 30, giving Tuscaloosa Christian another shot at the end zone. RCA’s defense, though, held strong and got another fourth-down stop to deny Tuscaloosa Christian a score.
“That was big,” Braddock said. “We had a lot of guys playing positions tonight they don’t normally play (on defense). With us losing (linebacker) Aaron Brinson last week and him being our leading tackler, we didn’t really know what to expect. We had guys who stepped up and did a good job. We still have a few things to correct to get ready for next week, but I think we’ll be ready.”
The home Warriors didn’t let the game remain close after that as Micah Taylor scored twice on runs of 70 and 1 yards, and Caleb Taylor caught a two-point pass from kicker Judson Moore on one of those touchdowns to make it 28-0 RCA going into the half.
In the third quarter, the Warriors had a pair of rushing touchdowns called back due to holding penalties and inserted Trey McDaniel for a change of pace. McDaniel proceeded to run for a 55-yard touchdown, giving RCA a 35-0 advantage with 8:22 left in the third. Tuscaloosa Christian finally got on the board with 1:54 left in the quarter on a Landon Pate 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Wideman.
In the fourth quarter, RCA scored its final touchdown on a 43-yard pass from Micah Taylor to Caleb Taylor. The visiting Warriors added a late touchdown when Pate found Wideman again, this time from 35 yards out.
Micah Taylor led with 73 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Destin Lea finished with 38 yards on six carries. Micah Taylor was also 6 of 8 passing for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and Caleb Taylor caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores. Ingram tallied two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Carter Phillips and J.B. Jones both had 11 tackles, and Lea finished with nine tackles.
The state title game will mark both Caleb Taylor’s last high school game and his last game playing with his younger brother. While he’s excited about having a chance to three-peat, Caleb Taylor admitted it’s tough knowing it’s his last time to suit up as a Warrior.
“It’s a bittersweet moment knowing we’re back in the championship and doing what we need to do, but it’s sad knowing that’s the last time I’ll ever play with my little brother again,” Caleb Taylor said.
RCA (10-1) will face either Tabernacle out of Gardendale, Alabama, or Victory Christian out of Columbus in the state championship game, which will be played at 7 p.m. next Friday at Tuscaloosa Christian. Tabernacle and Victory’s semifinal game was postponed until Monday due to expected wet weather Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.