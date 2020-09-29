Aug. 28 stunk for the Warriors. They’ll tell you as much.
Russell Christian Academy (5-1) was shut out at home by Ezekiel Academy in the second week of the season, 32-0. It was just the second loss by the Warriors in as many years and the first time RCA failed to score in a game since the 2015 season.
“Everyone was down, but we came back Monday and you could tell the atmosphere had changed,” senior receiver/defensive back Mason Easterwood said. “Everyone was up, and we still had the bigger picture in mind.”
That, of course, was going for their fourth-straight Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man state championship, a goal still in play for the Warriors. And the four games following the loss to Ezekiel have been kind to RCA with wins of 33-0, 39-18, 42-18 and 40-10 heading into this week’s game at Tabernacle Christian.
“We learned a lot, that we can’t give up like we did,” Easterwood said. “A lot of us gave up when the going got tough, and you have to keep fighting.”
RCA head coach Andy Braddock said he’s been pleased with his team’s response to the loss, though he said the Warriors haven’t quite peaked yet even after a month of strong wins.
“If there’s a such thing as a good loss, it was a good one,” Braddock said. “I’ve said before that you can learn a line from a win but you can learn a book from a loss. It just made us better. I’m comfortable where we are. I still don’t think we’re playing our best ball yet, so that keeps me on my heels a little bit. The teams we have left to play have a little talent, but I think if we play the type of ball we’re capable of playing we shouldn’t have a problem.”
After that game, Braddock said he challenged his players to take those hard lessons and apply them, something he feels like they’ve done.
“We just have to play our ball,” Braddock said. “I know in my heart, and they know in their heart if we played them again we may not beat them, but it’s going to be a different game.”
For now, the focus is getting to where the Warriors are playing their best, and Easterwood said Braddock is right that they’ve still yet to reach that point.
“I totally agree,” Easterwood said. “There have been a lot of games where, yeah, we won by a lot, but we haven’t been playing to our full potential.”
RCA travels to Gardendale, Alabama, this week to face Tabernacle, a team they’ve defeated in the previous two state title contests.
“They always give us a good fight, and I’m expecting the same this week,” Easterwood said.
Braddock said Tabernacle is a strong team that runs a lot of power plays and traps.
“It’s nothing I don’t think we can’t handle if we play our ball,” Braddock said. “If we play up to what I think we’re capable of, we shouldn’t have a problem.”
