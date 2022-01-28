Meridian High School’s athletic upgrades continued to be implemented this week as Ray Stadium’s turf was resurfaced after a decade of wear and tear.
Meridian Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said resurfacing the turf was part of a larger plan centered around football that also includes a jumbotron, a new press box, a modern weight room and other upgrades. Last year, the high school’s basketball gym got a makeover that included a new floor, air conditioning units and new lighting, and Trussell said he wants the football players to also have facilities of which they can be proud.
“My understanding is (the field) was 10 years old this past football season,” Trussell said. “Refurbishing it is part of a long line of upgrades we’re going to do at the stadium, and the refurbishing should allow us to have two years to get new turf.”
The new weight room is scheduled to begin construction April 1 and to be completed by August. Entirely new turf is estimated to cost Meridian between $1.2 and 1.5 million, Trussell said. The upgrades are all in stages, and the school is also planning to build a joint baseball and softball field in the practice area across from the Ross Collins Career and Technical Center. Trussell is hoping all the upgrades can be completed in two or three years.
“We just want to get back to Meridian being Meridian,” Trussell said. “There’s a lot of rich history here, and our student-athletes and community deserves the best. These upgrades over the next two to three years is a commitment to excellence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.