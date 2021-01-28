PELAHATCHIE — Behind strong fourth-quarter defense and the play of sophomore forward Thad Ransier, the Lamar boys basketball team got past East Rankin Academy 63-50 in a key MAIS District 2-5A contest Thursday.
If East Rankin beats Winston Academy or losses by less than 12 points on Friday night, then the Raiders and Patriots will to meet again in the District 2-5A district tournament on Tuesday at Winston Academy.
“We played well in spurts. We had the worse third quarter, but I was proud of the second group that kept us in the game until we got going,” Lamar boys basketball coach Steve Nelson said. “We played really well in the fourth quarter when it was time to finish strong.”
In the first half, the Raiders (16-10, 5-5 District 2-5A) never trailed. Lamar held a slim 18-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, each team answered the other’s baskets, and the Raiders held a 37-33 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Patriots would opened on a 12-3 run to take a 45-41 lead midway through. Lamar ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run to regain the lead at 47-45.
In the fourth quarter, Ransier was the difference as he scored the Raiders’ next nine points to extend the Lamar lead to 56-47.
Ransier finished with 15 points to lead Lamar.
“Every now and then he likes to hang out around the free-throw line, but when he gets in the post he becomes a matchup problem, and tonight he finished well,” Nelson said. “I told the guys we can’t take anything for granted because if we lose, we’re done, and it will be hard to beat the same team twice, and hopefully we’ll come with a better mind set.”
Preston Turnage had a game-high 21 points to lead East Rankin (3-15, 1-8).
“We didn’t do the best of jobs of keeping them off the free-throw line in the first half, and we have to take care of the basketball better,” East Rankin coach Chris Goodman said. “The boys played hard, but we had too many turnovers.”
EAST RANKIN 40, LAMAR GIRLS 29
Skylar Simmons had a game-high 11 points as the Lady Patriots got past the Lady Raiders.
If East Rankin (8-12) beats Winston Academy on Friday night it will clinch the No. 2 seed in the district tournament next week.
Lydia Hutchinson had nine points to lead Lamar School (17-10).
