As rain poured down on Trustmark Park Wednesday afternoon, West Lauderdale baseball coach Jason Smith began to accept reality.
“We had tried to mentally prepare the players that we may be able to start the game and then see it get delayed, or that they’d push the start back to 6 or 8 o’clock, but when that last storm came through it became evident we’d have to play another day,” Smith said.
The Knights (29-6) were set to face Sumrall in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A state title series Wednesday in Pearl following the conclusion of the first game of the Class 2A series between Taylorsville and East Union. That contest saw multiple rain delays before it was eventually called, but due to field conditions at Trustmark Park, the Knights’ first game was postponed until 4 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, with Game 3 taking place Sunday if necessary.
“After last season being canceled, I still think we’ve learned not to take anything for granted, so I think the boys understand the importance of the game, and they just want to play,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter if they have to wait another day or two, and although we would have liked to play (Wednesday), getting the chance at all is what means the most.”
The Knights returned to Collinsville Wednesday evening, and Smith said the team will do a light practice Thursday to help stay sharp.
“We’ll throw some and take some ground balls and fly balls just to give us some more confidence going into the series,” Smith said.
The biggest concern is pitching, as Friday will mark exactly two weeks since West Lauderdale’s last game, a 4-1 win against Mooreville that punched the Knights’ tickets to the championship series. Smith said he hopes the long break won’t affect his players’ performances on the mound.
“It’s definitely a tough situation having that long of a layoff,” Smith said. “We’ll just rely on the experience we have on our pitching staff, and we’ve emphasized how important it is to make sure we throw strikes and not give the other team any freebies.”
