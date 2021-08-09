The goal every fall at Lamar isn’t a secret — certainly not to the Raiders seniors.
“A few of them did get to play in the championship game as ninth graders against Simpson (Academy) in 2018, but since then we haven’t made it back to the championship game,” Barnes said. “We really don’t talk about it that much, but I think deep down inside they know that’s our measuring stick.”
With fall camp underway, Lamar will once again be chasing a state championship, and senior linebacker Jackson Bryan said the desire to win state has only increased knowing this is the final year of his high school career.
“Obviously all of the seniors want to play in and win state, but that’s what every team wants to do,” Bryan said. “You don’t realize how badly you want it until you’re a senior and it’s your last year of football.”
Senior quarterback and kicker Zagar Cooper said even if they don’t constantly bring it up, he and his teammates — not just the 12th graders — know what’s at stake this fall.
“We all know this is our last shot, and I can’t name any senior that hasn’t given 100% — and that’s not just the seniors,” Cooper said. “The whole vibe of the team is that everyone has bought in.”
Summer workouts were productive, Barnes said, even though attendance was a little more sporadic this year.
“The toughest thing was that we had a lot of guys out of town not just on trips they had scheduled for this year but also ones from last year: Boy Scouts, mission trips, all those sorts of things,” Barnes said last Thursday. “We’ve yet to have a day with all 31 guys here on the same day, and that’s even including the last week and a half of practice, but over a period of time everyone was here at some point, so we have a pretty good idea of what we’re doing on offense and defense.”
As of last week, Cooper said he was pleased with the team’s progress, especially compared to prior seasons.
“I feel really confident,” Cooper said. “We’re ahead of where we’ve been in previous years. We have a new style of offense where we’re not as spread out, and that fits (our personnel) well. We have some size, and we do have some speed, too.”
Barnes said he really likes this year’s group of players and echoed what Cooper said about having a different style team than Raiders fans have been used to seeing recently.
“We have a little more size, and I think we’ll be a little more physical,” Barnes said. “I think we have a chance to be a real football team, and that’s good because sometimes if you’re a fast team and you’re throwing it a lot or stuff like that, you run into trouble if you get a bad weather night or play a big, physical team that can keep the ball away from you. I really feel like our team can play both the running game and passing game, and we have one of the best kickers in the state in Zagar Cooper, so field position and things like that will be more of a factor coaching this year than it normally is.”
Cooper said there will be more quick throws in the passing game that will be supplemented by the running game.
“Then we have our chunk plays where we throw it for bigger yardage, which fits us because we have some size for the defenses we face to play the run, and we do have some speed at the receiver position (to take advantage of that),” Cooper said.
Defensively, Bryan said the front seven is looking stout, especially with 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior defensive lineman Thad Ransier.
“Having someone like him makes it easier on the linebackers,” Bryan explained. “It frees up space so I can see things better and make plays.”
Lamar is scheduled to host Presbyterian Christian School Friday to open its season, and Barnes said he’s hoping the COVID-19 delta variant doesn’t throw a wrench into not just his team’s plans, but into the plans of every member institution of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools.
“We’re hearing of teams having to shut down, of players, coaches and administrators having the virus and jamborees already being canceled,” Barnes said last week. “We’re in a situation where we’re preparing to play on Aug. 13 with the understanding it could easily be moved back a week.”
With it looking like yet another season where COVID-19 could be a factor week to week, Bryan said he’s taking the approach of not worrying about something that’s out of his hands.
“If you get it, you get it, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Bryan said. “You can’t control it.”
