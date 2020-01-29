Raekwon Davis hasn’t wasted a moment since finishing his college football career.
After wrapping up his final season at Alabama earlier this month, and graduating from the SEC school last December, the Meridian native headed straight for the West Coast to get a jump start on draft season in the NFL.
The 6-foot-7, 312-pound defensive lineman has been training in Orange County, California, mainly focused on recovery and preparation for the upcoming NFL Combine in February.
“I’m just making sure my body is in the best condition right now,” Davis said. “I’m trying to get it well again after a long season.”
Davis’ four years with the Crimson Tide came to a close on New Year’s Day when Alabama upended Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl. He ended his senior campaign with 47 total tackles, three tackles for losses and half a sack, and was named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He rounded out his college career with 175 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for losses, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.
Despite not putting up the same numbers he did as a sophomore or junior, Davis said he still became a better football player.
“I feel like I improved on a lot of things, not just on the field but my character,” he said. “I made myself a better person.”
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in the CFP’s five-year history with its two regular-season losses, and thus failed to reach the National Championship game for the first time since 2014. Davis said the Crimson Tide were still dominant, however.
“It was a great team, we just had a lot of adversity this year,” he said. “There were a lot of injuries and things we just couldn’t control, so we did the best we could. I just feel like we weren’t ourselves. We were still great, it just wasn’t our year.”
The 2020 NFL Combine takes during the week of Feb. 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and Davis said he’s been working on improving his speed and agility. He hopes to express to scouts that he quickness and dexterity, saying he wants to “show them I can move as a big D-lineman.”
While Davis has spent most of his time in Alabama and California over the last several months, he said he was considering spending the weekend of the NFL Draft back in Meridian with his grandmother. He said the bonds he formed with his teammates at Alabama over the last four years will make for a tough transition with his pro team.
“It’ll be hard being with another team and a whole different locker room,” he said. “I’ll have to adjust to it.”
Davis said he’s looking forward to the next phase of his life and football career and hopes it inspires young athletes in the Queen City.
“Just keep working. Don’t ever get down on yourself. Don’t give up,” he said on his advice to youth football players. “Just push hard and give it everything and go after your dreams once you’ve set your goals up. If you decide to do something, just go all out for it.”
