Rashad Gandy’s first season got off to a rocky start if judging strictly by the wins and losses columns, but Quitman’s head football coach saw some positive signs.
After falling to Wayne County in Week 1, Quitman rebounded with a win at Heidelberg in Week 2 before dropping two straight to West Jones and Greene County. Still, Gandy said he wasn’t ready to hit the panic button despite being 1-3 on the young season.
“Honestly, I saw guys competing and I saw a period of us making adjustments,” Gandy recalled. “Those are the kinds of things I’ve seen, moments of growth and us trying to jell together.”
Since then, the Panthers (6-3, 3-0) have won five straight, putting them atop the MHSAA Region 5-4A standings with Mendenhall. After Thursday night’s game at Richland, Quitman will host Mendenhall Nov. 1 with a chance at a regional championship and the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A postseason.
Gandy previously served as defensive coordinator at Hattiesburg before he was hired as head coach at Quitman back in late April. Eighteen seniors were slated to return this fall, and Gandy said his expectations were high.
“We wanted to, No. 1, come in and compete at a high level and, No. 2, put a product on the field that our community and school could enjoy and be proud of,” Gandy explained.
So far, that’s happened, and Gandy said the early season opponents gave his players the challenges they needed to set them up for success later on.
“It was great preparation,” Gandy said. “We played some tough teams, and I think they prepared us for the teams we’re facing right now.”
Quitman’s win streak began on Sept. 20 with a 37-19 win against West Lauderdale, something that gave the players an emotional boost, Gandy said.
“That win did a lot for us,” Gandy said. “Me being new here, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time. We won like we set out to do, but our senior group hadn’t beaten those guys. They competed every year and lost up until this year, so it was a huge game and a huge momentum boost for those guys to finally beat them.”
The Panthers followed that up with a 28-12 win at Northeast Lauderdale to close the non-division portion of the schedule, then beat Florence, Newton County and Northeast Jones in the first three weeks of Region 5-4A play.
“I’ve seen guys buy in, a whole lot of buying in,” Gandy said. “I’ve seen our seniors take that leadership role, encouraging and helping our guys along the way. (The seniors have) made a big difference on the field. We have some impact players, some guys who can flat outplay, and any time we line up I think we have a chance because of those guys.”
While fans might look ahead to next week’s game against Mendenhall, Gandy said his players can’t afford to overlook Richland (4-5, 0-3).
“They’re going to be a tough team,” Gandy said. “I don’t think their record speaks to how competitively they’ve been playing, but we’re going to have to be prepared to play, and we will be.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Richland.
