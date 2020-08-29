Rashad Gandy said his goals for the season aren’t any different from last year.
Despite losing 21 seniors to graduation, Quitman’s head coach stressed that beating rival teams, winning district games and capturing the Region 5-4A championship is still the objective.
“We are young, and it’ll be an even taller task, but we aren’t lowering the expectations,” Gandy said. “The expectations are what they are, and we’re going to work to get there.”
In his first year at the helm, Gandy led the Panthers to an 8-4 season in which they secured the district title after going 5-0 against Region 5-4A opponents, but were upset in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs by North Pike. Now in year two, much of the strategy will remain the same, he said, but replacing players will be the main challenge.
Finding a new starting quarterback is one of Quitman’s main tasks ahead of its season-opener. With the graduation of standout Jed Lewis, Gandy said there are three to four possible replacements for Week 1, including La’Marius James, who is expected to see time at wide receiver and running back.
“We’re going to move him around, put him in situations to be involved and get his hands on the football,” Gandy said of James. “We don’t have a clear-cut guy for us yet (at quarterback), but the guys are working. I’m pretty sure somebody will separate themself from the pack.”
Whoever does start under center will be taking over the same spread offense used in 2019. Running and passing will be an option, depending on how the opposition lines up on defense. Crucial to the offense’s production will be the Panthers’ offensive line, anchored by senior center Peyton Davidson, standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 345 pounds.
The defense is slated to become more simplified, Gandy said, with an emphasis on running to the ball and making good tackles.
“We’ve got a lot of guys out there who are hungry and ready to make their mark,” Gandy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.