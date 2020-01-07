A defensive battle through three quarters gave way to open lanes in the fourth as Quitman beat Florence 40-25 in Region 5-4A action Tuesday.
Leading 25-21 heading into the final frame, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Eagles 15-4 to come away with the 15-point victory.
“They never gave up. They played and played and played,” Quitman head coach Jennie Vance said. “I started four freshman last year, and we’re reaping the benefits from that this year.”
After scoring only five points in the first half, Dacia Bostic ended with the only double-digit scoring performance of the game with 13 points and added nine rebounds and five blocks for Quitman (6-11, 2-0). Iyonna Satcher and Rasharna Gaines each earned seven points, and Raven Evans-Bonner picked up five points along with four steals.
Aly Sebren led Florence (6-12, 1-1) with six points.
The Lady Panthers travel to Richland Friday.
