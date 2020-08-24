Members of the Quitman High School football team are in quarantine this week after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Rashad Gandy.
After receiving notification of a positive test from the student-athlete Friday, Gandy said the Panthers’ practices this week were canceled, and players were told to stay home. Practices are scheduled to resume Monday, Aug. 31.
“What we’ve been stressing is safety, first and foremost,” Gandy said. “(We’re doing) whatever we need to do to keep our players safe. That’s kind of our deal right now.”
The student-athlete who tested positive, according to Quitman Athletic Director Chris Coleman, felt sick on Sunday, Aug. 16, and went to the first day of fall camp the next day where his temperature was checked and no flags were raised. He didn’t return to practice the following days, however, and was tested for the coronavirus either Tuesday or Wednesday, receiving a positive result Friday.
“We just took all the precautions to go ahead and quarantine everybody that he was in contact with for that one day of practice,” Coleman said.
Only the high school football squad has been quarantined, Coleman said, as facilities have not been shared between other teams, and the school is engaged in distance learning. The Panthers will still have three weeks to prepare for its season-opener Sept. 11.
“That kind of fell in place where we didn’t have to call anybody and cancel at the last minute,” Coleman said. “We’re on track. We won’t have to cancel any games unless something goes on with the opponent or we have another case or something.
“It’s one thing to prepare for it, it’s another thing once it actually happens to you. The coaches have done a really good job of sanitizing and checking temperatures, and staying ahead of everything. They move really fast. As soon as they find out something, they follow all the steps they need to do to make sure that we take all the precautions that we need to take.”
