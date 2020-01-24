FLORENCE — Each team protected its home court.
Behind the play of Larry Holmes in the first half and Devin Carter in the second, Florence was able to get past Quitman 72-61 to take sole possession of first place in Region 5-4A Friday night.
Quitman won the first meeting 64-63. Florence is hosting the Region 5-4A district tournament next month.
“Our guys fought to the end, and the big thing is, our guys are growing up at the right time,’ said Florence coach Darrin Chancellor. “It’s always good to protect your home floor and now we've just got to get better.”
Behind three 3-pointers by Shawn Willis, Quitman held a slim 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After each squad traded leads in the second quarter, Florence ended the half on an 18-5 run to take a 43-30 lead at halftime.
Holmes had 17 points to lead Florence, all coming in the first half, including 11 in the second quarter.
“Larry has been injured, so he hasn’t played a lot and his conditioning is not there,” Chancellor said. “He’s getting back in shape, and once he gets back fully healthy, he really is going to help us.”
Behind junior forward CJ Keys, Quitman outscored Florence 14-5 to cut the Eagles lead down to 48-44.
Keys scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Quitman’s Jed Lewis hit a layup to cut the lead to 57-55.
From that point, Florence answered each time the Panthers scored a basket.
Jacquan McDonel’s three-pointer with just under three minutes to go pushed the Florence lead to 67-57.
Carter had 16 points for Florence, with 11 points coming in the fourth quarter. Antonio Hicks chipped in 14 points, while Jaylan McNair had 13 and McDonel had 12 for the Eagles (16-7, 5-1).
Shawn Willis had 14 points for Quitman, while Lewis chipped in eight for the Panthers (18-4, 4-2).
“We wanted to force the ball out of their main players' hands, and early on their role players made shots and did what they were supposed to do at home,” said Quitman coach Chris Coleman. “We sped them up and was able to get out in transition and make layups, but they would answer every time. A lot of basketball is left to be played and district tournament is here, and this is a tough place to play.”
QUITMAN GIRLS 49, FLORENCE 27
Iyonna Satcher had a game-high 21 points as the Lady Panthers ran past the Lady Eagles.
Dacia Bostic added 12 points for Quitman (11-12, 6-1 Region 5-4A).
